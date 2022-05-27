On May 26, Netflix and the cast of Stranger Things took the world into the Upside Down. Cast members met at the iconic Empire State Building in New York City to celebrate the epic, critically acclaimed fourth season in a global, first-of-its-kind lighting ceremony. At 9 p.m ET the entire Empire State Building was sent to the Upside Down, and all across the world other locations followed suit.

On Thursday morning, May 26, cast members Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Priah Ferguson and Cara Buono met at the Empire State Building in New York City with the Senior Vice President of Marketing, Public Relations and Digital, Abigail Rickards. Amid camera flashes and a buzz of excitement, Rickards introduced the cast members and welcomed everyone to the Stranger Things Takeover, celebrating the highly-anticipated fourth season of Netflix's Emmy Award-winning series. The Empire State Building erected a large switch for the cast members to flip, kicking off the massive event across the globe, as well as having a large-scale Demagorgon posted on their eighty-sixth floor observatory for fans and guests to experience. After a speech from New York-native Buono, the cast members each took hold of the switch and effectively hurled our world into the dreaded Upside Down. That evening, locations across the globe experienced an unprecedented 15-minute visual spectacle that included iconic shots from the show and upcoming storylines from season 4. The loop played for two hours as a crowd of over 5,000 fans gathered at the Flatiron Plaza in New York.

Other Global Rift Takeover locations included Piazza Duomo Square in Milan; Bondi Beach in Australia; Wawel Castle in Krakow, Poland; Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo; Gateway of India in Mumbai; Shoreditch, London; the Netherlands; LA Live in Los Angeles; Copenhagen & Stockholm; Malecon Barranquilla in Colombia; Barcelona & Madrid, Spain; Cologne Media Park in Germany; Kuala Lumpur City Center in Malaysia; Saudi Arabia.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' Unanswered Questions We Have Ahead of Season 4

Stranger Things season 4 will pick up six months after the Battle of Starcourt. Hawkins is reeling in the aftermath of the destruction, and our group of friends is simultaneously struggling with the complexities of high school. While the Party is learning to navigate their adolescence, something wicked is growing stronger in the Upside Down. The end of the trailer reveals a gruesome new Demagorgon, recalling the iconic '80s nightmare King himself, Freddy Krueger. The sci-fi thriller wades even deeper into the horror genre when the Demagorgon looks directly at the camera and says, "You have lost."

Stranger Things is created and executive produced by the Duffer Brothers, produced by Monkey Massacre Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, alongside Iain Paterson, Curtis Gwinn, and Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment.

Reprising their roles for Stranger Things 4 are Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, and Paul Reiser.

Season 4, Volume 1 will be released on Netflix on May 27, and Volume 2 will be released July 1.

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Gave Ewan McGregor an Excuse to Rewatch the Prequel Trilogy

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Tamera Jones (7 Articles Published) Tamera Jones is a TV/Movie News Writer for Collider. If she isn't reading then she's consuming copious amounts of pop culture. She has a particular place in her heart for horror. More From Tamera Jones

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe