Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4.

Stranger Things star David Harbour revealed on his personal Instagram account that Season 4 of the hit series reused a prop from an unusual place: the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led 1980's classic Conan films. That means we can already start writing our fanfics about Jim Hopper (Harbour) being a distant descendant of Conan, as they both wielded the same sword.

Season 4 of Stranger Things featured a gladiatorial arena organized inside a Soviet prison, where prisoners were forced to fight against a Demogorgon, an elite monster from the Upside Down. These brutal fights were created to amuse the guards and keep the Demorgongon entertained while the Soviet regime studied it and tried to weaponize the creature. So, instead of a fair fight, the prisoners were only allowed melee weapons, including a very suspicious sword. Now that the season finale is available on Netflix and we’ve all seen Jim slay the Demogorgon with that special sword, Harbour decided it was time to confirm its origins.

As Harbour explains it:

“Nerd alert. The prop at the end of Episode 9 is the Atlantean sword from the ‘CONAN’ films. A lovely fan found a still of when it was established in ep 7 and used by an unlucky inmate who met an untimely death near the cells at the side of our gladiatorial pit. The real excitement behind this, however, is that the sword the incredible ‘ST’ props department (reveal yourselves guys so I can credit you) gave me is THE ACTUAL SWORD used in the filming of both CONAN films. It was heavy as hell, and such a tremendous honor to wield. Schwarzenegger - ready to accept your notes on my technique.”

Schwarzenegger held the Atlantean sword in 1981’s Conan the Barbarian and 1984’s Conan the Destroyer, both inspired by the classic character originated in pulp stories by Robert E. Howard. It’s curious to notice that the prop sword used by Schwarzenegger was so high quality that it stood the test of time and became part of Netflix’s popular show.

With the release of Season 4 on Netflix, Stranger Things proved once again that it’s an unstoppable media phenomenon, with more than one billion hours already consumed by fans. So it’s no wonder Netflix has signed a deal with creators Matt and Ross Duffer (The Duffer Brothers) to helm multiple TV projects in the near future, including a live-action Death Note series and an adaption of The Tasliman, a 1984’s novel written by Stephen King and Peter Straub. There are also Stranger Things spinoffs being discussed at the moment, ensuring Hawkins will keep being part of our life for a long time.

Season 4 of Stranger Things is available on Netflix right now. Check out Harbour’s original post below.

