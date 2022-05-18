With Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 dropping on Netflix on May 27, I recently got to speak with Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Priah Ferguson about making the new season. During the fun interview, they each talked about how they like to get ready for the first day of filming, if any of them read the Stranger Things theories online and if they have a favorite, if any of them correctly guessed where Season 4 was going when they started reading the scripts, and which scene was toughest to film.
Stranger Things Season 4 picks up six months after the events of the finale at the Starcourt Mall, and our main cast has been separated. We don’t know the fate of chief of police Jim Hopper (David Harbour), the Byers family (including Noah Schnapp's Will, Winona Ryder's Joyce, and Charlie Heaton's Jonathan) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) moved away from Hawkins, while Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Matarazzo), Lucas (McLaughlin), Max (Sink), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery), and Robin (Maya Hawke) try to carry on with their lives. It’s a time of peace. For now…
Season 4 also sees Ferguson, Cara Buono, and Brett Gelman being promoted to series regulars with Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn joining the cast. In addition, Robert Englund, Tom Wlaschiha, Nikola Duričko, Joel Stoffer, Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Tyner Rushing, Joe Chrest, Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen, and Grace Van Dien have recurring roles.
Watch what Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Priah Ferguson had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about. Stranger Things Season 4 Volume One arrives May 27 and Volume 2 on July 1. Stranger Things was created by The Duffer Brothers.
Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Priah Ferguson
- How do they each like to get ready for the first day of filming a new season?
- Did any of them correctly guess where Season 4 was going when they started reading the scripts?
- Do any of them read the Stranger Things theories online and do they have a favorite?
- Which scene or sequence was the toughest for them to shoot and why?
Here's the synopsis for Stranger Things Season 4:
It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.