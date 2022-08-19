The Stranger Things writers' room has dropped their second script scene on Twitter following the heartbreak of Will Byers' (Noah Schnapp) crucial Van Scene. This week the writers released the script for an exchange that takes place in the Upside Down between Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) and Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), shortly after Steve is attacked by Demobats. While the creatives of Stranger Things have dubbed the scene "Steve and Eddie in the woods," this sincere moment may arguably be a turning point in the show for many fans who were rooting for Steddie.

After a recent issue with fans being scammed on the internet for a "leaked script" for Netflix's Emmy-nominated series Stranger Things, the writers' room on Twitter decided to offer their viewers weekly scene drops. The script pages aren't chosen at random but picked by fans in a poll the writers post on Twitter with a handful of options. For their first scene, Will's van monologue from Season 4, Episode 8, titled "Papa," was released. The script showcased the powerful performance by Schnapp, and the depth of Jonathan's (Charlie Heaton) connection to his younger brother, though some fans found the lack of Mike Wheeler's (Finn Wolfhard) internal reactions disheartening. In the second drop, the writers are feeding the Steddie beast with the show's first one-on-one interaction between Eddie and Steve.

For context, the scene takes place in Season 4, Episode 7, "The Massacre at Hawkins Lab," not long after Steve has nearly been mauled to death by Demobats in the Upside Down. Eddie's character is currently wanted by police for suspected murder and Steve, Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) and Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) are now attempting to find their way out of the frightening Hawkins alternate dimension with Eddie in tow. As the four teens are traipsing through the nightmarish landscape, Steve falls back to thank Eddie, in a "very awkward "guy" way," for saving his life.

Image Via Netflix

In the script, the scene shows Eddie and Steve having their first one-on-one conversation. Prior to this moment, Eddie, the social outcast high school super-senior, felt a casual disregard for Steve's macho front and all-American reputation, while Steve never considered Eddie at all. Being thrown together by the necessity to clear Eddie's name and survive Vecna's (Jamie Campbell Bower) curse, however, allows the two a calm moment to see eye-to-eye. When Steve offers his thanks, Eddie scoffs, saying, "You saved your own ass, man. I mean, that was a real Ozzy move you pulled back there—" referring to when Steve was fighting off the bloodthirsty Demobats.

When Eddie explains the Ozzy Osbourne reference to the Rick Springfield-leaning Steve, he also mentions Dustin Henderson's (Gaten Matarazzo) adoration for Steve. Though the recent high school graduate's affection for Dustin needs no explanation, the script does confirm how important it is to Steve that Dustin thinks so highly of him. It then continues on to reveal just how much the Hellfire Club's Dungeon Master also cares for Dustin. Possibly even more importantly, the scene is used to give a different perspective on the back-and-forth between Steve and Nancy. The writers used Eddie's dialogue to voice the way Nancy wasted no time following Steve into the Upside Down, and in an all-important line of the script, fans see "a flustered Steve," and make of it what they will.

"I don't know what happened between you two but... I'd get her back man. Whatever it takes. 'Cause that — that was as unambiguous a sign of true love as these cynical have ever seen."

While all the elements of a great star-crossed love are there — tension, Steve's himbo energy, and Eddie's devil-may-care attitude, their co-parenting of Dustin, all while on the run from the law — the writers' script does seem to make it pretty clear how much Nancy's concern means to Steve. In the end, all's fair in love and war, and the show will continue to be up for interpretation and fuel the many ships within the fandom.

All four seasons of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix. Check out the writers' room post with the script and the woods scene in the clip below: