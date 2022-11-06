Happy Stranger Things Day! It may be quite a while until our favorite heroes from Hawkins, Indiana return to the small screen, but Netflix and the Stranger Things team are treating fans to a veritable feast today in the first Stranger Things Day following Season 4. While the festivities are far from over, so far Netflix has launched new user icons featuring the ensemble cast's Season 4 attire, the return of the RPG game Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, and more. In two separate drops, the official Stranger Things accounts also released several new behind-the-scenes photos of the cast on set while filming the show's penultimate season.

The new images feature most of the ensemble cast goofing off and sharing laughs while filming the latest season — which is a sweet treat given that Season 4 is easily the darkest installment of Stranger Things yet. The Stranger Things team has given the new shots of the cast a retro look as if they were all taken candidly on set with an '80s Polaroid camera between scenes.

These small glimpses into life on the set of Netflix's flagship sci-fi series show Sadie Sink sticking her tongue out at the camera, Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown falling asleep like a true pair of siblings, Joseph Quinn eyeballing Eddie's guitar, and even Jamie Campbell Bower cracking a smile as One before he turns into Vecna.

What do we know about Stranger Things Season 5?

While Season 5 of Stranger Things is still currently in the writing stages, filming is set to begin sometime in 2023. In a previous interview with Collider, creators of the series, Matt and Ross Duffer, revealed that the new season will take place primarily in Hawkins, as the Upside Down has now fully crashed into the sleepy Indiana town. The Duffers also revealed that the show's fifth and final season will heavily focus on the character dynamics of Season 1. Season 5 is expected to be full throttle from the get-go, with our heroes having no calm before the storm as they enter into their final showdown against Vecna. The Duffer brothers are resisting adding new characters to the final season, but we do expect the ensemble cast, which includes Sink, Brown, Schnapp, and Campbell Bower, as well as Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, and Joe Keery, to return.

While the Season 5 release date is still in the works, Stranger Things Seasons 1-4 are available to stream right now on Netflix, while we wait for more news on Season 5 you can check out the new set images down below.

