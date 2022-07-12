It isn't often that a character featured so late in the game of an established series can completely upend fans, but that's exactly what Joseph Quinn did when his character Eddie Munson was introduced to Stranger Things Season 4. After taking up the mantle of his electric guitar and performing Metallica's "Master of Puppets" in the Upside Down, Eddie became something of a Stranger Things legend. Recently, the series writers posted to their Twitter a clip of Quinn practicing, and if the gut-wrenching finale didn't stop your heart, this surely will.

On July 10 the Stranger Things writers posted a short clip to Twitter of Quinn nonchalantly slamming out a practice performance of Metallica's "Master of Puppets." In the video, Quinn is chomping on his gum, dressed in a light collared sweater, sans Eddie wig, as his fingers fly across the fretboard. The sun is shining, the fans are swooning, and Eddie is very much alive and well as Quinn tosses back his head and plays the song seemingly by memory. The actor informed Collider that he has "played guitar since [he] was very young," but that he is, in fact, only human. No doubt, Metallica's song is an expert-level feat, especially that mind-boggling solo, so the performance required Quinn to log plenty of practice hours. In the end, with the aid of a guitar double, Quinn managed to pull off Eddie's song of choice to draw the Demobats away from his friends and save the day. Suddenly (if not already) we are all Metallica fans.

Throwing up devil horns and bucking stereotypes, Eddie became a beacon of hope for audiences when the tense Season 4 finale aired on Netflix. In the days leading up to the final two episodes, fans knew that the beloved Stranger Things characters were in peril, and they also knew, thanks to a previous trailer, that the local metalhead would be donning his electric guitar at some point. Theories as to what song would be played, and why, circulated the internet while fans speculated over who Eddie would be saving from the treacherous Vecna. It never quite occurred to anyone that it was Eddie who was in trouble.

Image Via Netflix

Not only did Quinn's performance woo audiences, but it managed to capture the attention of the iconic heavy metal band itself, Metallica. In a post to the band's Instagram, they had high praise for the Stranger Things star, saying that Quinn's rendition was "so extremely well done," and that they were thrilled to have "such a pivotal scene built around" their song. Not only did they offer their applauds, but Metallica graciously took up Eddie's signature Hellfire garb and played a tribute snippet on TikTok in honor of the fallen character.

Stranger Things features a now-all-star cast of Quinn, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo and more. The fifth and final season will begin production in August.

All four seasons of Stranger Things are steaming on Netflix. Check out the clip of Quinn rocking out below: