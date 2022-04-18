After a long wait, we've only got a little over a month to go before the release of Stranger Things Season 4, with the return of the hit Netflix series finally set to drop on May 27. The upcoming fourth season, which will be split up into two parts (the second of which will be released on July 1), takes place after the Battle at Starcourt Mall, which resulted in a fracturing within our main group in Hawkins, including a finale that saw the fate of chief of police Jim Hopper (David Harbour) left entirely up in the air, as well the Byers family (including Winona Ryder's Joyce, Charlie Heaton's Jonathan, and Noah Schnapp's Will) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) deciding to move away from town once and for all. Six months later, Season 4 picks up where the story left off, as those friends left behind — including Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery), Robin (Maya Hawke), and more try to navigate the hellish hallways of high school. But that's not the only threat in store — because a new evil is lurking in Hawkins, one that arrives in tandem with a new mystery that, if solved, could finally eliminate the threat of the Upside Down once and for all.

Back in June 2021, Collider had the opportunity to participate in a virtual visit to the set of Stranger Things Season 4, as well as get a personalized tour from some of the show's production team and speak to select cast about what's in store for their characters when the series returns this May. After touring the set with series creators the Duffer Brothers, as well as production designer Chris Trujillo, prosthetics designer Barrie Gower, executive producer and director Shawn Levy, and more, we rounded up 10 of the most exciting tidbits about the incoming season of Stranger Things that fans can look forward to.

Season 4 Was Inspired by Nightmare on Elm Street, E.T., and More

While the Netflix series has always paid loving homages to '80s classics of yore, several movies, in particular, were touted by not only the cast but the crew behind-the-scenes in regard to which inspirations the newest season will be drawing from.

"I think our goal with the show is always to try something different every year and make sure the show is evolving, and that comes naturally in a lot of ways because our kids are growing up," said series co-creator Matt Duffer during a virtual tour of the set. "It’s funny, I can’t even actually call them kids, they are like full-blown young adults now. So, we thought that this was a good year to put them in a full-fledged Nightmare on Elm Street-esque horror film." Given the utter creepiness of the new Hawkins location known as the Creel House, which all the town's mysteries seem to go back to (more on that later), these comparisons seem more than apropos.

Meanwhile, with the Byers family and Eleven having left Hawkins for sunny California, the Duffer Brothers shared that this particular storyline would take after a different genre staple, at least for the beginning of the season. "In California, it’s a very different vibe in a lot of ways, because the goal for California is to have that E.T., Valley feel of it," Matt Duffer shared. "The Byers are in a new sort of suburban location that is really exciting to us, and they have made some new friends. Jonathan has a new best friend named Argyle who works at a place called Surfer Boy Pizza, and Argyle is sort of your quintessential 80s stoner."

Hawkins Will Be Gripped by its Own Satanic Panic

With the show itself firmly rooted in the 80s as of this point, one of the timely cultural phenomenons that the upcoming season is set to tackle is known as the Satanic Panic, and according to the Duffer Brothers, the town of Hawkins will not necessarily be immune to that type of societal alarm — especially with regard to the rise of a new Dungeons & Dragons group at Hawkins High known as The Hellfire Club.

"It’s run by Eddie Munton, who is a major new character this season played by Joseph Quinn, who is giving an amazing performance," said series co-creator Ross Duffer. "He is not your typical nerd in the way that you would think of nerds at that time, or think of D&D players at that time. He’s into fantasy, of course, but he is also into heavy metal music. ... D&D at the time, there was a concern that it was leading to a rise in Satanism. So, to some people in Hawkins, they don’t think that it’s an innocent game that they’re playing, but that there is something more sinister beneath the surface."

"So really, we are inspired by that sort of Satanic Panic that was happening around this time," Matt Duffer added. "Paradise Lost ... this documentary series, those were really inspirations for both the Eddie character and the Hellfire Club."

A New Demo-Creature Will Be Introduced

What would a new season of Stranger Things be without a new and terrifying set of creatures from the Upside Down to pose a threat to our favorite cast of characters? According to the Duffer Brothers, Season 4 will see the arrival of a critter we've never had before, one that is more dangerous in numbers than one-on-one (but is still not to be underestimated in the slightest).

"We always like to introduce a new Demo-Creature as you will, and so we were excited about introducing Demo-Bats," said Matt Duffer." Maybe one of them alone is not very dangerous, but when there’s hundreds and hundreds of them coming to you at the same time, they’re very, very deadly. ... They also have the ability to act as spies, so you may not even see one in the tree, and it spies you, and then suddenly, because everything is a hive mind in the Upside Down, every monster in there knows that you’re there."

Navigating High School Is Another Monster Entirely

With our intrepid group of youths now making the leap to high school, it stands to reason that there's going to be a bit of an adjustment period for everyone — but at the same time, this main friend circle in Hawkins is also going to find themselves somewhat fractured, as differing interests and after-school activities divide Mike, Lucas, and Dustin even more.

This is the first time we are seeing our kids in high school, so they have graduated from middle school, and they have moved into high school, and we see them kind of pulled in several different directions, which is challenging for them," said Ross Duffer. "We see Lucas, he is pulled over to the side of the jocks, because he is athletic, and he thinks he has a shot at being popular for once. Dustin and Mike, who are less athletically gifted, drift more naturally to the Hellfire Club and the nerds and the outsiders."

And what about the status of the friendship between Steve Harrington and Dustin, which became a fan-favorite dynamic in ongoing seasons? "Steve is really just focused at the beginning of the season on getting dates," added Matt Duffer. "He’s feeling a little, he’s very lonely, and he’s struggling to find that, but while he is focusing on that, Dustin, in order to find his place in high school, has really started to bond with the people in the Hellfire Club, specifically Eddie who runs it, who he starts to really look up to. And that puts a little bit of a wedge between our favorite bromance."

Hawkins and California Have Different Color Palettes

Given the fact that the main cast is split over many different locations this season, it stands to reason that no two towns are going to look alike — and that extends to the fashion choices as well. Through our virtual set visit, we were given a chance to chat with Stranger Things costume designer Amy Parris, who filled us in on how each different storyline this season has its own vibes and color palette.

"It’s so fun because we get to kind of capture California versus Hawkins through color. So, Hawkins still looks very saturated. We don’t have as much as the dusty, rusty brown of Seasons 1 or 2," said Parris. "And in California, we get to incorporate baby pinks, and fun teals and purples. It’s way more sun-soaked and saturated as opposed to the richer colors of Hawkins."

With most of the Hawkins group now heading back to school, there's also a lot of spirit to be found in representing through the Hawkins High color scheme, and one big shoe company even got in on helping design some official footwear for the actors, as Parris revealed: "We’re gonna definitely incorporate school colors. You know, especially in Hawkins it’s during the day of a pep rally, so we’re gonna get to do a lot of spirit wear. ... Converse helped us make some shoes in three different colorways."

"We have very different aesthetics. We have a California aesthetic, a Hawkins spring aesthetic, and then we’ve got a wintery Russian aesthetic," said Matt Duffer, "so all of those different tones playing at the same time is really, probably the biggest influence on this season."

The Creel House Is Pivotal to Understanding Hawkins History

Although we were already clued into the existence of the mysterious Creel House in Season 4 thanks to some previous reveals (as well as its strange owner, Victor Creel, played by none other than horror legend Robert Englund), it turns out that this house has been more of a fixture in Hawkins than anyone may have initially realized — so much so, in fact, that its existence is tied to some of the town's longest and most persisting mysteries.

"Hawkins, which is kind of the center for our horror story, has the Creel House which is a major new sort of haunted house location," said Ross Duffer. "What occurs in that house is pivotal to understanding what has been happening in Hawkins all of these years. The main villain of the season, Vecna, resides in the attic of the Creel House in the Upside Down."

"The Creel House this year was the home of this character, and essentially, he is like psychically responsible for this mindscape space," said production designer Chris Trujillo. "We see it in a 1959 version, and we see it in a present-day dilapidated version, and then we spend some time there in the Upside Down. We have fragmented elements of the Creel House that we’re kind of twisting and distorting and breaking apart in a way directly related to the Upside Down."

Joyce Learns That Hopper Is Alive via Ransom Note

Although the end of Season 3 left the fate of Jim Hopper somewhat up in the air — at least as far as the rest of the group knows — it seems as though it won't take long for Joyce in particular to discover that the former Hawkins police chief is alive after all, although maybe not perhaps well. According to some of the show's production team, Joyce receives a strange delivery that clues her into Hopper's whereabouts firsthand — one that was designed in an interesting way by the prop team.

"The start of our season, Joyce receives a mysterious package in the mail, and in it is a letter... it almost reads like a ransom letter, but it leads her to believe that Hopper is actually alive, imprisoned in Russia," said Ross Duffer. "And we learn that Hopper is indeed alive, he’s imprisoned in the brutal wasteland of Kamchatka, Russia. And he has reached out to Joyce to help him secure money for a possible escape attempt."

"So Joyce gets a bizarre package in the mail from Russia. The doll that Joyce finds in this package, we ended up 3D designing," said prop master Niko Zahlten. "I searched and searched and searched for dolls and in order to find multiples, it would’ve been a nightmare. This is a maquette with just a little mockup of the doll. And it will eventually get aged and distressed and weathered. I worked with Amy Parris, our costume designer, to design the outfit for the doll which her team did a wonderful job on. It’s pretty great. Of course, the Hopper is alive note ... Joyce finds inside the doll."

Vecna's Design Work Was Incredibly Involved

We've already been teased about Season 4's biggest bad, which promises to be one of the show's most terrifying yet — and thanks to prosthetics designer Barrie Gower, we got more insight into how the character was crafted by the team behind-the-scenes and what aesthetic informs Vecna's whole look: "We are basically integrating lots of shapes and textures and form from the Upside Down, so there’s a lot of kind of roots and vines and very organic sort of shapes and fibrous sort of muscle tissue and what have you."

Through our set tour, we were able to earn an understanding of the stunning intricacies of the design process, which involved a lot of different components, including prosthetics and molds, to bring into being. Per Gower:

"We started off with his life cast, and to make sure everything was going to be super skin-tight, we reduced the life cast by a certain percentage all over, so once we had a plaster form of his entire body, our guys here started modeling the body in all shapes and forms in the Plasticine, which took several weeks to do that. From that, we split the body up into various sections... I think it was about 18 pieces in total, and they all went on to their own respective formers made out of either fiberglass or epoxy resin. And then we made molds of all the separate Plasticine pieces and then once we had these molds, we were able to create prosthetic appliances, and we’ve done them in a mixture of materials."

Eleven Revisits Her Past to Recover Her Powers

Image via Netflix

"Part of the drive and tension of this season is that we have this big new evil emerge in Hawkins and for the first time ever, Eleven is not there," said Matt Duffer. "Not only is she separated by distance, but at the end of Season 3, she’s lost her powers, so even when she learns about what has happened in Hawkins, she is unable to help them in the same way she has before. In order to get her powers back, she has to revisit her entire past, which is very traumatic. She has to go back and re-experience a lot of the things she wished she had forgotten."

Every Separate Storyline Will Converge

Although the end of last season saw our main group of friends divided, fans will likely be pleased to know that all of these separate storylines will move toward a convergence point, per the Duffer Brothers. However, in the meantime, each respective arc will also manage to pull back the curtain on the series' overarching mythos before everything culminates together — and the Stranger Things co-creators teased that Season 4 will ultimately be unlike any that have come before it.

"We learn more this season than we ever have about our mythology. We’ve learned a lot about the Upside Down and what this evil that has been threatening Hawkins all these years really want," said Matt Duffer. "It’s exciting for us in that way, there’s a lot of story being uncovered here.

"And I think probably the fact that we are as spread out as we are this year defines the season more than anything," Ross Duffer added. "All these storylines, though disparate as they are, they do end up eventually, inevitably coming together, but it is a very unique season."

Part 1 of Stranger Things Season 4 premieres May 27 on Netflix, with Part 2 set to premiere on July 1.

