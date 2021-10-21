While not much is known about the upcoming season of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, it appears the show has taken an interesting new route to reveal hints to fans. A Walmart exclusive cassette player was revealed this week that will include an “exclusive voicemail left by a mysterious character” as a sneak peek for Season 4. This merchandise is a part of a Netflix-Walmart deal announced earlier this month. The bundle also includes a Crosley stereo and a set of 8 vinyl stickers inspired by the show, including a sticker for “The Hellfire Club” which we know is the name of the first episode of Season 4.

Stranger Things Season 3 left off with the epic battle at Starcourt Mall and the disappearance of beloved character Hopper (David Harbour) in Russia. However, new images and trailers have revealed that Hopper will return and the show will be the biggest it has ever been, according to Harbour. The trailer mainly focused on the new Creel House, where a 50s-style family had been tormented, before our gang of heroes break into the mysterious old house later in the trailer. We also see the house in the Upside Down at the end of the trailer, perhaps indicating a connection between the two locations.

Season 4 will premiere sometime in 2022, with the exact date still unknown. The show has added a slew of new cast members for Season 4, including Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn as series regulars. Also joining the cast is horror icon Robert Englund, Freddie Kruger himself. Via Twitter, the Stranger Things account described his character, Victor Creel, as “a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s.” While Englund himself does not appear in the trailer, it seems that the father of the young family at the beginning of the trailer could be a younger version of Englund's character.

The Cassette Player Bundle is currently only available for preorder, appearing to release sometime in mid-November, meaning we do not currently know what the secret message will be. Do you think the secret voicemail will be from Hopper, returning from Russia, or perhaps one of the new series regulars? Could it even be a message from Englund's Creel? We’ll have to stay tuned to find out once the merchandise is released! Season 4 of Stranger Things is currently set to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2022.

Learn more about the Stranger Things Cassette Player Bundle from Walmart below, available for preorder now:

Transport yourself to Hawkins with this Crosley Cassette Player bundle based on Netflix sensation Stranger Things!

Includes retro blue and white Crosley stereo, 8 reusable vinyl stickers, and one cassette featuring an exclusive voicemail left by a mysterious character leaving a sneak peek at Season 4!

Crosley stereo is fully portable and features a functional tape deck, cassette recording, AM/FM Radio, and a Bluetooth 5.0 receiver

Pop in the included cassette to hear exclusive content from Stranger Things and get a sneak peek at the happenings in Hawkins from the upcoming season!

