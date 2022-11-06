Stranger Things Season 4 took the world by storm this summer, as the penultimate installment of Netflix's flagship sci-fi series saw the world of the Upside Down crash into Hawkins, Indiana like never before. An element of Stranger Things that has set the series apart from the very beginning is the incredible and highly immersive score from the massively talented musicians Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein. In conjunction with Stranger Things Day celebrations going on all weekend, Lakeshore Records has announced that three tracks from Dixon & Stein's massive Season 4 score are getting "Spatial Mix" versions from Apple Music.

Of the 80 tracks on the Season 4 score, the three songs getting this immersive special treatment are, "Teens," which is the latest iteration of the iconic Season 1 track "Kids;" "There are some things worse than ghosts...," which is a track that plays over some vicious Vecna reveals in Season 4 Volume 1, and of course the "Stranger Things" theme itself. Though only three of the songs are included on the Spatial Mix EP, the three that were selected do an excellent job of covering the full range of emotion evoked by the music of Stranger Things. "Teens" is a jaunty tune associated with the happier moments shared between the series' young adventuring party, whereas "There are some things worse than ghosts..." is filled with the terror of Vecna and the nostalgic 1980s horror his mere presence instills in the audience.

The Dolby Atmos "Spatial Remixes" are available digitally, exclusively on Apple Music. If any soundtrack was fitting for the fully emotive experience that Dolby Atmos moving audio creates, it's Stranger Things. This new EP should serve as the perfect background music for Netflix's Stranger Things Day celebrations as we prepare to dive back into the world of Hawkins one last time.

What is Stranger Things About?

Stranger Things follows a group of friends who stumble into a world of monsters, conspiracy theories, and government secrets after Will Byers goes missing in 1983. The series was created by Matt and Ross Duffer and stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, and Charlie Heaton. Season 4 also featured appearances from Matthew Modine, Paul Reiser, Joseph Quinn, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Gabriella Pizzolo, Cara Buono, and Priah Ferguson. The fifth and final season of Stranger Things will follow Will, Eleven (Brown), and their loved ones as they enter into one last battle to protect their home from the horrific shadow dimension known as the Upside Down.

Season 5 of Stranger Things is currently being written and Seasons 1-4 are available to watch right now on Netflix. In the meantime, you can check out the album art for the new EP and watch the blooper reel from Season 4 down below. You can listen to the new tracks exclusively on Apple Music.