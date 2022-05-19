An official tie-in Monopoly game for Season 4 of Stranger Things contains huge spoilers. The game’s cards leaked online, apparently after the peculiar Monopoly version was put on sale ahead of time. Unfortunately for Stranger Things creators, The Duffer Brothers, a few of the cards already solve some of the biggest mysteries from Season 4’s trailers.

While we can already see multiple players sharing pictures of the Stranger Things’ Monopoly cards on Twitter, there’s still no information about how people already bought the tie-in game. The game is not available in any online store, so it’s safe to assume the leaked copies came from a physical store. The mistake, however, is causing a lot of distress for Netflix, as The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Matt and Ross Duffer had a “total meltdown” once they learned the secrets they’ve worked so hard to keep were circling on social media.

So far, neither Netflix nor The Duffer Brothers gave an official statement about the leak. However, a source close to the streaming service blames the Stranger Thing’s overwhelming success for the incident. Given that Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s major franchises, it’s harder to keep a centralized control over the distribution of every piece of merchandise connected to the new season. However, the source claims that “lessons have been learned and, I expect, there will be more cohesion going into season five,” teasing that Netflix should bulk up its security scheme to make sure secrets remain secrets in the future.

In the upcoming season, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the Byers family moved away from Hawkins and are trying to adjust to a normal life. However, when a new menace threatens to escape the Upside Down, Eleven and her friends need to return to the haunted town and stop a monster called Vecna from escaping into our dimension. Parallel to Vecna’s rise, the upcoming season will also bring Chief Hopper (David Harbour) back home after being locked away in a snowy Russian prison.

Season 4 of Stranger Things also sees the return of Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp), Max (Sadie Sink), Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman), Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), and Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer). Season 4’s cast also includes Charlie Heaton, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, and horror icon Robert Englund playing a creepy blind man.

Season 4 of Stranger Things will be split into two Volumes, both coming to Netflix this year. Volume 1 will be released on Netflix on May 27. Volume 2 comes less than two months later, on July 1.

We’ll learn more about Stranger Things during Geek Week ‘22, a Netflix event dedicated to their most important productions. This year, Geek Week has a whole day dedicated to Stranger Things, which means the streaming service has a lot of exciting things to show.

