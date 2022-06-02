Horror legend Stephen King loves Stranger Things and went out on Twitter to praise Season 4’s nod to his beloved novel Carrie. However, while King deeply enjoys the series, he’s not pleased with Netflix's release strategy for this season, adding his voice to the crowd of fans eager to see how Season 4 ends.

In his original tweet, King said that “The new season of Stranger Things is really cool—as good or better than the previous three.” King also pointed out how “there's even a Carrie riff” in Season 4. Carrie follows a young girl bullied in high school until her psych powers awaken and she goes on a killing spree. Similarly, Season 4 of Stranger Things follows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) as she struggles to adapt to regular school life, especially after losing her powers in Season 3. While the Netflix hit series constantly flirts with many horror references, Season 4 pays direct homage to some of the biggest classics in the genre, which makes the compliment by the King well deserved. Besides riffing Carrie, Season 4 draws heavy inspiration from The Nightmare of Elm Street, even featuring the original Freddy Krueger actor, horror icon Robert Englund.

Although King is impressed with the quality of Season 4 of Stranger Things, he also seemed confused about the released strategy of the new season. In his original tweet, King asked, “Is it the whole season or is it another one of those that's broken into 2 parts? IMHO that's kind of lame.” Season 4 of Stranger Things was split into two Volumes, with the remaining two episodes of the season set to premiere on Netflix on July 1. So, unfortunately for King, he will have to wait a little longer to see how the fight between Eleven and Vecna ends.

Stranger Things crew is aware of our impatience, as they replied to King’s original tweet, apologizing for the delay. As the crew said:

“Sorry Uncle Stevie, 8+9 aren’t done yet, but we’re working as fast as we can! Glad you’re enjoying and that you picked up on our super subtle Carrie riff.”

Season 4 of Stranger Things sees the return of Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp), Max (Sadie Sink), Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), Chief Hopper (David Harbour), Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman), Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), and Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer). Season 4’s cast also includes Charlie Heaton, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, and Matthew Modine.

We’ll learn more about Stranger Things during Geek Week ‘22, a Netflix event dedicated to their most important productions. This year, Geek Week has a whole day dedicated to Stranger Things, which means the streaming service has a lot of exciting things to show.

Check out King’s original tweet below.

