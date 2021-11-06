This is going to be the best spring break ever.

The latest teaser for Stranger Things Season 4 has been released, and with it, the reveal that this upcoming season will be set in California. This new trailer starts off peaceful and quaint, as we see Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) writing to Mike (Finn Wolfhard), saying it has been 185 days since they saw each other.

There’s a lot going on in the relatively short clip, as we see Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Will (Noah Schnapp), as well as Eleven in school, claiming that she actually enjoys it now. Of course, this seems to be an exaggeration, as she doesn’t look to have any friends, and is picked on by her new schoolmates.

But with all this going on, Eleven is just excited that soon, she and Mike will be having the “best spring break ever.” But what follows, a montage of explosions, gunshots, fire, and quick looks at various scenes, makes it look like this spring break won’t be close to as peaceful as Eleven might think.

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Stores Will Bring the Upside Down (and Exclusive Merch) to New York City and Los Angeles

Wolfhard seemed to confirm that this is going to be not the great spring break that the kids are expecting. In a recent interview, Wolfhard stated:

“Every season it gets darker. Really, I will say with Season 3 I was like, this is the darkest season that there’ll ever be, like the exploding rats and everything. But really, Season 4 so far, it’s the darkest season there’s ever been. Every year, it gets amped up. Every year it gets funnier and darker and sadder, and everything. Every year, they amp it up.”

Stranger Things Season 4 will debut next year. Check out the frantic and sun-soaked new teaser for the latest season of Stranger Things below.

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Is the Darkest Yet, Says Finn Wolfhard Mike will have a bigger mustache than Hopper by the time this installment finally releases.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email