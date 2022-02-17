Besides renewing the hit-series Stranger Things for a fifth and final season, Netflix announced today that Season 4 will be split into two volumes. The news was disclosed in a letter from the show's creators, the Duffer Brothers.

In their letter, the Duffer Brothers underline how Season 4 of Stranger Things was the most challenging chapter in the popular story about a group of children fighting evil corporations and interdimensional monsters. With “nine scripts, over eight hundred pages, almost two years of filming,” Season 4 took longer to complete than any previous season of Stranger Things, and the reason for that is that the Duffer Brothers are working on the series endgame and bringing the story to an end.

Stranger Things quickly became one of the most-watched original production of Netflix after its release in 2016. The show’s third season was released in 2019, which means fans had to wait three long years before coming back to the small town of Hawkins and all the glory of the ‘80s. The upcoming season will bring back many familiar faces, including Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), Chief Hopper (David Harbour), Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), and Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin).

Image via Netflix

RELATED:‌ 17 Movies like 'Stranger Things' to Watch for More Small-Town Terror and Nostalgic Adventure

Stranger Things has also added many new cast members for Season 4, including Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, and horror icon Robert Englund. Englund is known for playing Freddie Kruger in the Nightmare on Elm Street film series and is expected to play a villain in Stranger Things. In their letter, the Duffer Brothers promise that the upcoming season will be “bigger than ever,” which might explain all the new additions to the series’ regular cast.

While Stranger Things has always flirted with horror, each season becomes darker, as the main cast explores the monstrous secrets of the twisted dimension known as the Upside Down. According to star Wolfhard, that’s also true for Season 4. As the actor puts it:

“Every season it gets darker. Really, I will say with Season 3 I was like, this is the darkest season that there’ll ever be, like the exploding rats and everything. But really, Season 4 so far, it’s the darkest season there’s ever been. Every year, it gets amped up. Every year it gets funnier and darker and sadder, and everything. Every year, they amp it up.”

Volume 1 of Stranger Things Season 4 will be released on Netflix on May 27. Volume 2 comes less than two months later, on July 1. Check out the Duffer Brothers full letter below.

8 Blockbuster Films The Cast Of ‘Stranger Things’ Have Starred In Since Season 3 While most of us are waiting for season 4, the Stranger Things cast has kept busy.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email