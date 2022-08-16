Longtime fans of Netflix's Stranger Things have been speculating over when, if ever, the writers of the series would have Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) come out to his friends since early on in the series. Particularly, as has been surmised, fans demanded that Will confess his feelings for his best friend Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), adamant that the creators were tip-toeing around the subject. Fortunately, the sensitive scene was handled gracefully and with a lot of thought into how Will's confession would be revealed, and the results are both heartwarming and painfully relatable for some. As a treat, the ever-active writers' room on Twitter kindly released the script for said scene, and honestly, it's just as agonizing as it was onscreen.

Since the final, gut-wrenching episode of Stranger Things Season 4, fans have taken solace on the worldwide web, scrounging for details to back up their theories, and poring over fanfiction in the hopes of filling the void between seasons. Short of restarting the series from the beginning for the third time, the official Stranger Things' writers' room account on Twitter has quite possibly provided the strongest balm. Between the gracious behind-the-scenes of Joseph Quinn practicing his sick Metallica solo, their immediate shutdown of conspiracy theories and scams, and keeping fans up-to-date on when they're hitting the drawing boards, the writers' room are the real MVPs. In fact, in response to their dedicated fans being taken advantage of in the hopes of snagging leaked scenes, the writers promised to post scenes weekly, for free, and they're taking requests.

With a choice that pitted Steve Harrington's (Joe Keery) idyllic-future conversation with Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) (and even the Steddie woods scene) against the intense Van Scene, fans pulled through for Byler. On August 15, the Stranger Things writers released the script for a scene that many were waiting on for seasons. On the way to rescue Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Will and Mike are in the backseat of a van, and Mike is visibly anxious. The two boys, who have been best friends for the better part of their lives, finally share a quiet scene away from the Upside Down monsters, and from their group of friends. The tension since they reunited in California is still palpable, and while fans have grown accustomed to Will's lack of dialogue throughout the series since his central storyline in Season 1, something's clearly been eating away at him.

Image via Netflix

Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of the show, spoke with Collider on directing the scene, and through the use of multiple camera angles, fans watched Mike unravel a painting Will made, one that he's kept tucked away, too ashamed to share with his best friend. The script makes a point to add that the painting is wrinkled, it's rolled up tight, and it's tied up with twine. Since the first episode of Season 4 Will has kept that painting private, and when it's finally revealed it depicts their group of friends battling a fearsome dragon, with Mike at the forefront, a shining red heart emblazoned across his armor. Will explains that Mike is the heart of their group — always has been — and he uses El as a placeholder for his feelings towards Mike. At this point, the Duffer Brothers note how important it is that Will's older brother Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) is listening and looking on helplessly from the rearview mirror. The script is clear on one thing: what Will says and what Will wants to say are parallels, but not the same.

"These past months, she's been... lost without you. She's so different from other people and... it's really scary to be different. (beat) When you're different... sometimes... you feel like... a mistake. But... you make her feel like... she's not a mistake at all -- like she's better for being different. And that gives her the courage to fight on."

With Jonathan interpreting the conversation along with the audience, Will continues to vocalize his feelings for Mike through El, emptying the contents of his heart without ruining his relationship with his best friend. He goes on to say that maybe Eleven distanced herself from Mike because she was so desperately afraid of losing what they had, suggesting that if the loss was inevitable then she (or Will) had to do it quickly, like a Band-Aid, because extending the pain would be unbearable. Then, just like the script says, fans see Mike's anxieties ebb, and he smiles down at the painting, comforted by his best friend's words. Unlike the script, which had Will turn away and fade to "melancholy," Schnapp gave one Oscar-worthy performance that had fans weeping. The unconstrained hurt in the back of that van was heartbreaking.

Check out the writers' room post and the clip from the show below, and check in weekly for more scenes. All four seasons of Stranger Things are available on Netflix.