Season 4 of Stranger Things gave fans plenty to talk about, but the introduction of Vecna as the sinister big bad moving behind the scenes is something many fans cannot stop thinking about. He is a fascinating, terrifying villain. This is not just because Jamie Campbell Bower brings perfectly sinister energy to the table or that the Duffer Brothers weaved Vecna seamlessly into the fabric of the previous seasons.

He is terrifying because he has access to secrets and the guilt that accompanies those secrets. Vecna's use of his victims' guilty conscious to terrorize his prey is an obvious tool in his arsenal. What is more subtle and powerful is that he uses shame to isolate and control. All of his victims, starting with Henry's father, believe that if people know the truth about them, they will face rejection. From Max's (Sadie Sink) walled-off toughness to Crissy's (Grace van Dien) apparent perfection, Vecna's targets project outward walls to cover what's going on inside. Henry Creel does not just prey on people who did bad things, although some of them did. These characters believe those things make them bad, unlovable people. Vecna uses that belief to keep them chained to him. When Max, even for a moment starts to believe she is accepted, Vecna loses his grip on her, proving that shame, more than guilt is the monster's ultimate weapon.

Shame as a Weapon

Image via Netflix

Henry's first set of victims, his family, demonstrates the beginning of this dynamic of shame. Victor, played by the iconic Robert Englund, moves to Hawkins to get away from the horrifying reality of his time as a soldier in World War II. He is going to start over with a perfect family living an ideal small-town life. If he can create a good life here, he can move past the horror of his mistakes. Arguably, these events would live in the back of his mind regardless, but here comes his super-powered, sadistic son, ready to make sure Victor cannot forget his worst moment. He torments his father with this guilt, while also tormenting their family. He tests his power on animals and creates disturbances in their home. When the animal deaths are written off as simple attacks from larger predators, it increases the shame. Something is evil in their home, but no one believes them and no one can see it. They are cursed and alone. Rejected and already failing in their attempts to create the perfect family. This finally culminates in the death of Vecna's sister and mother, and Victor's incarceration for their murders.

Then, there's Crissy. Her shame stems from her mother's verbal abuse. She believes her mother's words which leads to disordered eating. Crissy attempts the facade of perfection. She dates the "perfect" guy. She is the "perfect" cheerleader. It starts to become too much and for a moment she has the opportunity to move past that shame and share her real self with Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn). However, she remains alone in her secrets and Vecna takes her. Fred Benson (Logan Riley Bruner) killed a student in a hit-and-run, a pretty terrible thing that he believes makes him a terrible person. Again, there is a possible moment of connection before Vecna murders Fred, this time with Nancy (Natalia Dyer). Maybe this could have been another moment that acceptance would have weakened Vecna's power. If only Fred had allowed Nancy to see what was really going on. Patrick McKinney (Myles Truitt) faces a shame similar crisis to Crissy. He is abused by his father, a fact he hides, but Creel uses this secret. Because Patrick's marauding group of judgmental jock friends are not the types he can be open with, he never shares the hallucinations he sees with anyone. These victims share one important commonality — they kept their secrets and held on to their shame.

Nancy exists in between these two stances toward her shame. She isn't a vault of secrets, like the previous victims, but she is not as open with her shame as Max eventually becomes. Nancy once shared the burden of Barb's death with Steve (Joe Keery), but her relationship with Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) has caused a distance between her and Steve. So shame over Barb's death looms. Nancy bears the burden alone. On the surface, it might look like Nancy has changed so significantly that she no longer holds that guilt and realizes Barb's death was not her fault. Yet Vecna still gets to her, using the shame she carries to possess her. She is not quite able to fight back at the level Max was, but her refusal to keep this shame a secret means unlike the other victims, she has enough gumption to fight back. Shame does not have a complete grip on her. She does not believe she is deserving of death.

Max Fights Vecna Through Overcoming Shame

Image via Netflix

The battle for Max is where Vecna's use of shame becomes most obvious. Vecna says, "There is a reason you hide from them. You belong here with me." Vecna implies Max is bad, evil, just like him. That is what shame does. This is what he tells all his victims. They are murderers. They should escape their pain. They are better off connected to him in the twisted world of The Upside Down because that is where they belong. Vecna tells them, "You are what this guilt says you are." When Max remembers how she is accepted by Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and the rest of the gang, that power breaks. Max finds the will to fight against the monster. She runs from The Upside Down to her friends while "Running Up That Hill" plays, but it is not just the music that helps her. Her friends' acceptance gives her the strength to leave and fight shame. Music has its part to play, but the thing that truly gives Max the power to fight against Creel's influence is the realization that she belongs with them, exactly as she is.

It's when Max gives in to shame that she loses to Vecna. Acting as bait, Max slips into a trance and sees Lucas reject her after she reveals that she wanted Billy out of her life. She fully admits she did not know if she wanted Billy to live. This is the greatest source of her shame and Vecna's strongest point of power in her mind. In this scene, Vecna uses the image of Lucas rejecting her because this will cause the most shame, make her lose her will to fight, and allow him to kill her. He is severing her greatest power against him: her friendships. Eleven's timely arrival inside Max's mind doesn't just work because Eleven is a superhero with powers to match Vecna's. It also works because it again proves, she is accepted. She doesn't have to hide.

Arguably, shame is one of the things Vecna hates in humans. Henry's hatred of any kind of morality or kindness is central to the serial killer's evil. He is superior and above it all. He doesn't feel shame because he is evil. Shame traps, it is true. It lies to people about if they can be accepted, loved, or cared for. Shame is also relatable. Most people reading this have at some point thought "If people knew me, they wouldn't like me. So I have to hide." At the same time, shame is a sign of something right in people. Fred, Nancy, and Victor's guilt over the dead is not a sign of something broken in them, as Vecna believes, it's a sign of something good in them. It comes out in dysfunctional or unhealthy ways, but that shame means they are human and value others. They are not above and beyond it all, like Vecna. It means they aren't evil. Vecna does not understand shame. It is something he is too broken to feel. But these abusers, like Vecna or Robert and Crissy's parents, use this shame to manipulate, control, and harm. And that is one thing that makes Vecna's rampage of terror so scary. He preys on something almost everyone feels. Vecna uses an impulse that comes from a good place to cause people to hide. There are many ways this could be explored in the final season, especially in regard to Eleven and Will, who both struggle with feeling accepted as they are. It would not be surprising to see this theme come up again when those two inevitably face Vecna again in the future.

Either way, the presence of shame is Vecna's greatest and most twisted source of power, and one of the reasons he is such a compelling villain.