Stranger Things Season 4 returned this summer with its longest and most ambitious installment yet. The fourth season of Netflix's flagship sci-fi series featured the introduction of new monsters like Jamie Campbell Bower's sinister villain Vecna and horrifying swarms of the small yet powerful Demobats. These new baddies weren't the only creatures from the Upside Down playing a significant part in the latest set of episodes though. In addition to seeing the Mind Flayer's initial team up with the once-human Vecna, we also saw the return of the show's original evil, the Demogorgon.

When beloved Hawkins Police Chief, Jim Hopper (David Harbour) was captured by the Russians at the end of Season 3, we saw that they had their very own Demogorgon, feasting on prisoners and presumably training for secret Cold War missions. In Season 4, Hopper got up close and personal with that Demogorgon, as he and the other prisoners were tossed into a fighting pit to face off against the monster Hunger Games-style. In a recent interview with Collider's Samantha Coley, Stranger Things VFX Supervisor Julien Hery spoke about creating the visual effects for Hopper and Dmitri's (Tom Wlaschiha) Demogorgon fight in Episode 7, "The Massacre at Hawkins Lab."

With Season 4 hitting Netflix nearly three years after Season 3, Hery and his team at Rodeo FX had to make sure that the show's visual effects reflected the very best of what they can do with the latest technology. A Demogorgon hitting our screens in 2022 needs to be more impressive and more terrifying than the Demogorgon we were introduced to in 2016. Hery told Collider:

"We worked on the fight between Hopper and the Demogorgon, I think it's in Episode 7. It was definitely a very interesting challenge for this season. We basically, at Rodeo, took all the assets from the previous season, and we tried to improve them and make them better, and I like to say 2022 compliant. The VFX standards tend to change from year to year. And you have new technologies, new software, everybody improves. So, we took all those assets, and we improved them quite a bit. "

Image via Netflix/Rodeo FX

It's been quite a while since we've seen the classic Demogorgon introduced in the show's first season, and most of our heroes' initial encounters with the creature were shrouded in darkness or flickering Christmas lights. For the fight with Hopper, Hery points out that this is one of the first times we see the Demogorgon fighting in what is essentially a spotlight for an extended period of time. "That's actually the first time where we get to see the creature for real, in light, and you get to see move, move fast. It was definitely a very interesting animation challenge," said Hery.

He continued, elaborating on the intricacies of designing the terrifying creature as it ripped apart the other prisoner's in the pit with Hopper and Dmitri, saying: "With our animations, we did a lot of research on how can this creature run on four, and then rise on two, how can it fight, will he use his hands, his legs? And it was definitely a very interesting challenge for us to work on." He also explained that they often work both with and without a stand-in for the creature and how they then craft the design around the actor's performance.

"Sometimes you have someone in a green suit. Sometimes you only have a green ball, and sometimes you don't even have anything. The actors are playing with nothing. So, animating that, it's very strange because you have to reverse engineer a bit what the actor add in mind when he was playing around. So, it was, okay, 'Is he dodging a hit? Is he trying to attack?', and then you have to reverse engineer that. It was definitely a very good challenge."

Stranger Things Season 4 is available on Netflix, and you can watch series creators Matt and Ross Duffer unpacking this scene down below. Stay tuned at Collider for our full interview with Hery on the season's most impressive VFX moments.

