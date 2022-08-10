Stranger Things Season 4 returned this summer after an excruciating three-year hiatus, and thankfully, it did not disappoint. From phenomenal performances to absolutely insane visual effects, the penultimate installment of Netflix's flagship sci-fi series is a feast for the eyes. I recently sat down with VFX Supervisor Julien Hery of Rodeo FX to break down the visual effects behind one of the season's most memorable moments: Max's (Sadie Sink) "Running Up That Hill" escape from Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) in Episode 4, "Dear Billy."

Season 4 is Stranger Things' most ambitious outing yet in every respect, with supersized episodes, higher stakes, and global scope. Last month, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer unpacked Season 4 with Collider, exploring the decision to have Max become Vecna's fourth victim, the brilliance of "Running Up That Hill" and how they crafted the final shot in the finale — an episode that includes more VFX than the entirety of Season 3. With Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the rest of the party entering high school, the Duffers and Hery's VFX team were able to enhance and deepen the series' horror elements. When you see Campbell Bower's slithering Vecna costume, the Mind Lair scenes, sprawling landscape shots of Hawkins in the Upside Down, and Hopper (David Harbour) going hand to hand with Russia's very own Demogorgon, it's no surprise that Season 4 of Stranger Things is Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie.

During my conversation with Hery, we spoke about how his team at Rodeo FX blended CGI with practical effects to establish Vecna's Mind Lair and the ever-slithering vines that cover his body and define the Upside Down. We also spoke about how they crafted the "Running Up That Hill" scene around Sink's performance, updating the Demogorgon design from 2016 to 2022 standards, which shot took two years to complete, what inspired the design of the Mind Lair, and how they reverse engineered certain visual effects to match Sink and Harbour's performances.

COLLIDER: So, we're chatting specifically about the "Running Up That Hill" scene, which has just blown people's minds. It had me in tears the first time I watched it. So, this scene, and also this season as a whole, has just a ton of visual effects. I think the Duffers said that there are more visual effects in the Season 4 finale than all of Season 3. What's it like to build entire environments like that just completely out of scratch?

JULIEN HERY: It's a very interesting challenge. For this sequence, I think the process behind it was very interesting. It was [Concept Artist] Michael Mayer, who was one of the client-side supervisors at Netflix. He provided us with a couple of concept art pieces, a couple of frames, of the idea that was in the mind of the Duffer Brothers about what's going to be the mind lair, the whole environment inside the Vecna's mind. And then, they build a set that's basically just nylon, just the very core of the Mind Lair. They built that. And on top of that, we had basically to build a whole environment matching that kind of feeling. So, yeah, I think looking at references, looking at concepts, and looking at a lot of art, I think helped us to achieve this sequence and to extend what they built on set.

As a viewer, the line between the visual effects and the practical effects is very well blended on Stranger Things. You said that in some cases they build the bare bones there for you guys. So, how much of this scene do you just have to create entirely in CGI?

HERY: It depends from shot to shot. There are shots where you have Max on the island and Vecna, and then when it changes, and when it's on the island, it's basically the whole island is made practical. So, it has been shot on camera, but everything that is outside this island, that is maybe 10 meters wide, something like that, 20 meters wide, then everything else is CG. Everything that is floating in there. There's clocks, Vecna's clock floating, that's CG. There's the Creel House door that is floating there, and all the debris in the sky is CG and the sky itself.

And then when she managed to escape, then it's basically a set of a full-on blue screen set. So, everything is a blue screen. And we had to work, so we had the actress, obviously, and we have the ground of blood and smoke. So, we started from that. We are supposed to blend with the ground that we built and add the blood splashes, adding the blood splashes from the debris that was chasing her. But basically, the final part of the sequence is the actress against the blue screen with some smoke on the ground. And the rest is built digitally 100% percent.

So with Max running out, there are a lot of visual effects that react to her, and that cause her to react. How do you go about constructing something that is so dependent on the actor's performance and interacting with that?

HERY: Yeah. So, we had obviously an edit of the sequence, where it would be. So, we had cues of the actress' performance giving us idea, "Okay. We need to have debris on the right, on the left," and know a bit of timing. So, we start doing what we call a previs, a pre-visualization. It's basically a mock-up of timing. So we had fairly rough rocks just falling down, just to get an idea of how does it blend, do you have the sensation of... Does it create fear? Does it give the proper feeling of claustrophobia that you can feel being chased like that? So, with timing with that debris very roughly. And then, when we get approval on the timing, on the idea of the sequence, we get to replace that debris with real objects, being the door, being a portion of the house, being rocks.

So, then we replace that with more specific elements and then comes the part of the FX simulation. So then, we have the whole team simulating objects fracturing and exploding on the ground. So there are multiple things interacting with each other. As you said, there's the actress. So, we did like what we call a body-match-move. So, we did a match-move of her performance. So, we have her running digital that way. When we run simulations of things exploding, they can collide, and pieces can collide on her body. Then, when she's running or so, we can have the blood that we create in CG. The blood can collide on her, and even the smoke that we added on the ground can collide with her footstep. We still keep her performance, but we have a, let's say, digital double that we only use to recreate those interactions that otherwise you won't have. So, everything is interconnected very much with the performance of the actress that way.

That's very cool. I love how interconnected everything is and how collaborative the experience seems.

Hery: Yeah.

So, there's a ton of like easter eggs in this scene with the clock, like you said, and the stained-glass door in the background, and then Max steps on the spiders. Are the spiders VFX too?

HERY: Yeah, the spiders are VFX. It wasn't part of Rodeo FX's work, but yeah, definitely it was VFX too. Yeah, the was spider, was direct from the first episode and, yeah, definitely.

When I first watched the sequence with Max running out, I was immediately reminded of the No Man's Land scene from Wonder Woman. Was that an inspiration at all? Because Stranger Things has such a referential nature to it with things like that.

HERY: Actually, I don't think it was part of the references. For sure... So, yeah, as I said, we started with a concept from Michael, and then I remember like for the first couple of shots, we had to establish the island from very far away, the island where the action is going to take place. And we were trying to find a way we establish this environment, and for those specific shots, we had to work to replace the island. We have to build a specific environment for that, for those couple of shots, to really establish a very wide shot. And we worked with our art director, Deak Ferrand, who worked on Dune, on concept art for Dune.

So, we worked with him and tried to find ideas about how we could establish this world, and one of the art references that we use was Wayne Barlowe, he has those pieces of... I think it's called Inferno, and basically, it's paintings. And it's like pretty... How can I say... that painting that gives you nightmares: red sky, super dark silhouette. It's super dark, but it was very interesting. Definitely, it was a reference for us to use.

So, was there any difficulty in weaving certain things into the background, versus what needed to be upfront to leave those easter eggs, versus hints that are harder to find in the scene?

HERY: Yeah, definitely. It's tricky. When you create such environments, you tend to start making them very... Not visible, but they start to take a lot of space, whereas you still have to focus on what's going on in the action, but keeping in mind your composition, moving debris in the sky to make sure it's always nicely seated, and you always have a nice frame. And those easter eggs, like placing pieces of debris that were a part of the house. That's actually the real Creel House, where Vecna lives that we fractured and put in the sky. So, it was a very precise set dressing of each and every piece to make sure we could register and understand that those are all part of the same puzzle if I would say. It was an interesting challenge to do that, actually.

That's really cool. As you said, it is very much a puzzle that people are putting together, and then it comes together in the next episode, which is really neat. With the Max sequence, did you guys know ahead of time that it would be set to Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill"?

HERY: We were working with the sound actually, yeah. From the get-go we were, we knew that it was going to be that sound. I think the Duffer brothers, I think that they made the choice very early on it was going to be that tune. Definitely. Yeah. At first, it was really changing the way we were working on the sequence because you were getting that song so loud and clear in such a sequence, it was creating something like a dream, or something very special. So, we had a sound to go on.

That's great that it could also influence the work that you guys did on the scene as it all came together. With such a vis effects-heavy season, are there other moments that you or your team worked on that you're particularly proud of from this season?

HERY: Yeah. We worked on the fight between Hopper and the Demogorgon, I think it's in Episode 7. It was definitely a very interesting challenge for this season. We basically, at Rodeo, took all the assets from the previous season, and we tried to improve them and make them better, and I like to say 2022 compliant. The VFX standards tend to change from year to year.

And you have new technologies, new software, everybody improves. So, we took all those assets, and we improved them quite a bit. And that's actually the first time where we get to see the creature for real, in light, and you get to see it move and move fast. It was definitely a very interesting animation challenge. With our animations, so we did a lot of research on how can the creature run on four, and then rise on two, how can it fight, will he use his hands, his legs? And it was definitely a very interesting challenge for us to work on.

I really love that scene, and that it's such a brutal fight for that one. I think that Netflix released a behind-the-scenes of the green screen person, so seeing what you guys created out of that is really cool because the Demogorgon in that scene is terrifying.

HERY: Yeah. Sometimes you have someone in a green suit. Sometimes you only have a green ball, and sometimes you don't even have anything. The actors are playing with nothing. So, animating that, it's very strange because you have to reverse engineer a bit what the actor add in mind when he was playing around. So, it was, okay, "Is he dodging a hit? Is he trying to attack?", and then, you have to reverse engineer that. It was definitely a very good challenge.

That's very cool.

HERY: And we did plenty of shots and sequences. Some of them I know mostly, let's say we need plenty of Vecna shots with plenty of Creel House. Actually, there's a fun fact, but we started before the pandemic, on this show, and we started to work on it more than two years ago. We actually started to develop a few looks and started to work on the assets before the pandemic. And when it stopped, we kept working on one or two shots. One being which is a flyover of Hawkins to follow the bats over Hawkins, and then you land onto the Creel House. And this shot took us almost a year and a half or two years of making it, changing the animation, and there was plenty of time, so we took such a long time to develop that shot. So it was pretty cool.

How was your VFX work affected by the pandemic? Did you have extra room to perfect those scenes, or did it hinder you guys in any way?

HERY: It was more like a pause because I think they did stop shooting at some point because it was fairly complex to keep going shooting. So, shooting has been delayed, but that gave us time to work on assets and develop new assets and bring them up to a different standard. So, yeah, and there were still a couple of shots... Well, for the full CG one, you can still work on them. You don't require any amount of [footage] to work on them. So, definitely, there were a couple of shots that we could still keep working on.

With this show, do you do a lot of the visual work beforehand, before you get the production visuals from shooting the scenes, or does a lot of it come in after?

HERY: Yeah, actually there are a few interesting things that: there's, for example, the Demogorgon fight with Hopper, we did a preview of that. So, I think we had the storyboard. So, we did a full CG, very roughly, but a full CG prison, and Hopper and the other prisoners fighting Hopper, fighting Demogorgon, just to try to find camera angles, and to get a sense of what is going to be the mood of the sequence, and the type of shots that the Duffers will need. And then, they go to shoot with that premise in mind. So they know, "Oh, maybe we're going to do exactly the same shot or a low angle." So, they have the previs to start working on. So, that's a way we work before the production actually starts.

Something that was also very interesting to work on was Vecna. So, Vecna is a nice collaboration, I feel, between the practical and the VFX. The full story behind Vecna is we started with a concept from the same Michael Mayer. And we started with his concept. So, we had the visual of the creature of a very thin, very tall, super creepy. So, we had that and we started to model it in 3D. So, we had then the model in 3D. We added all the moving vines and everything. And once we were happy with the modeling and the texture of it, what we did was to provide that model to Netflix, and what they did was they 3D printed the suit for the actor to basically wear the suit of Vecna. So, that start from a concept, a 2D little painting that we then model in 3D.

Then, they did print the suit. So, there were multiple pieces to be able to wear it. Then the actor was able to put the suit on, with a few hours of makeup. Then, they 3D-scanned the suit again. So. We conformed what we did previously onto the new suit. It was very much the same, but you still have things that changed. Obviously, the morphology of the actor is a bit different, a little bit taller, or there's some difference. So, we did recalibrate what we did before onto the final scan, and then add the moving vines and everything that is moving, removing the nose, all those kind of things.

And then, we were basically then able to match one-to-one the practical performance and enhance the suit. Every time you see the shoulder, the nose... there's limitation in what you can do in practical. Obviously, the fingers are, I don't know, 10 centimeters long, but Vecna ones are 20 or 30 centimeters, so you don't have the full articulation of the fingers. So, we did remove the hand, and basically, replace it with the CG animated hand, so you have full control and the full possibilities of performance. So, I think it was a very intricate collaboration between practical and VFX on this one that was very interesting to develop.

I was honestly surprised to find out that any of the Vecna suit was practical at first because it was so impressive the way it moved over his whole body. That's really cool that you guys went back and forth on that.

HERY: Yeah, actually all the motion is VFX. So, that's the thing. Everything that is moving on him is VFX because you can't really do that for real, but that's where you achieve the most. It's the same for the environment. When you get a base of reality, then you can enhance it. You get a much better result for sure, instead of starting with a CG creature, you're always questioning something. Whereas when you start with something real, you can't really question reality. That's the real thing.

With the moment when Vecna has Max trapped and she attacks him to escape, is there a blend of the VFX and the practical there with her yanking one of the veins out?

HERY: Yeah. Pretty much. It's fairly impressive. It's all CG vines. There was no placeholder. I think there were maybe a couple of shots where she had a placeholder for on the wrist to help her act the way she was [restrained.] Otherwise, she didn't have any ropes on her neck or anything like that. So, I think the performance was really awesome. What we did on those was match-moving her performance, making sure we had everything that's aligning with her perfectly. So, then we could animate all those vines onto her neck and make sure it's sticking onto her performance, but we were really relying on what she was doing. Every time she was feeling like suffering or suffocating, we added the vines to animate differently, to contract, to curl, just to make sure it was matching really what she was doing on the day.

That's so cool to see it all come together. The Duffers have teased that Season 5 will have a lot to do with the Upside Down and the Upside Down spilling into Hawkins. Are you looking forward to blending those two realities? And I know the season's only just started being written, but can you speak to looking forward to any of that at all?

HERY: Yeah, I think there's plenty to do in this universe. There are so many things to do. I think they're great creatives, they have a crazy creative mind. So, I think what they're going to come up with for Season 5, I think, is going to be insane, yeah. For sure, the challenge, I know you were mentioning that there are so many VFX effects in Season 4. When we were reading the script at first, it was like, "Wow." Yeah, only the final episode was already more work than a full feature film. So, doing that on top of a full season of eight more episodes, it was really a challenge. So, I'm really looking forward to seeing what they come up with for Season 5. I'm sure it's going to be great.

