Stranger Things Season 4 is now the most viewed English-language show with over 188.19M hours total viewed. It has broken the view record of past seasons and other Netflix series, and has been placed in the Top 10 in 93 countries. The series itself has accumulated 1.26B hours on the Most Popular List.

Past seasons of Stranger Things were placed consistently on the weekly list, with Season 1 totaling at 45.22M hours viewed, Season 2 with 41.11M hours viewed, and Season 3 placing at 36.59M hours viewed. Other Netflix shows placed on the most viewed list include Umbrella Academy’s third season with 43.84M hours viewed and rewatches of the first and second seasons, which boosted those views up to 18.18M hours and 14.23M hours viewed, respectively. Peaky Blinders’ sixth season totaled at 13.06M hours viewed.

Stranger Things first aired on Netflix in July 2016. Since then, it has been a huge international hit. The Duffer brothers have managed to combine science fiction horror and 80s nostalgia into a show with subplots about the Cold War and Satanic Panic of the era. The overarching story revolves around Eleven and her gang of friends as they fight various creatures that crawl through the cracks of the Upside Down into Hawkins, Indiana. From demigorgons to the Freddy-esque Vecna and the Mind Flayer, it seems these kids never catch a break. With a few oddball adults, amazing side-characters that the audience actually cares about, and action that leaves fans on the edge of their seats, it’s no wonder that this show has been one of Netflix’s greatest successes.

Speaking of children who never seem to catch a break, The Umbrella Academy made its Netflix debut in 2019. The show is based on the comic of the same name written by Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance fame. The story follows 7 of 43 infants born under bizarre circumstances as they are adopted by a billionaire who raises them to become superhuman heroes that will one day save the world. However, as they reach adulthood, the family fractures. Needless to say, not an ideal situation for heroes to have as a global apocalypse is on its way. Another wonderful ride courtesy of Netflix.

To add to the list of well-recieved shows, Peaky Blinders was another hit. Fans of the British gangster Thomas Shelby and his gang, the Peaky Blinders, saw a long successful run of the show. It was particularly great to see that the last season was still one of the strongest.

With an array of top-quality shows to choose from, Netflix has proven that it knows what kinds of entertainment fans want. Hopefully, it’ll keep up with the momentum. Fans can look forward to Season 5 of Stranger Things and The Umbrella Academy's fourth season in the not so distant future.