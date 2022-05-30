Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1

Kate Bush's song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” recently climbed to No. 1 on the iTunes chart after being featured prominently in Season 4 of Netflix's hit series Stranger Things. This news comes just after Season 4 Volume 1 of the show premiered on May 27.

The song, which was originally released in 1985, played an important part in the new season of Stranger Things by helping Max (Sadie Sink) escape the clutches of Vecna, an evil entity from the Upside Down. To keep herself anchored to her own world, Max listens to “Running Up That Hill" on repeat as it's her favorite song.

“Running Up That Hill" is the first single off Bush's fifth studio album, Hounds of Love. It's one of the English singer-songwriter's most popular songs of all time and ranked number 3 on New Musical Express' "Tracks of the Year" list for 1985. Credits on the track include Kate Bush, Alan Murphy on guitar, Del Palmer on bass guitar, Stuart Elliott on drums, and Paddy Bush on balalaika. The song is available on multiple music streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 features the return of series favorites including Eleven/Jane Hopper (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), Jim Hopper (David Harbour), Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), Steve Harrington (Joe Kerry), and more. New additions to the cast include Eduardo Franco as Argyle, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, and Jamie Campbell Bower as Henry Creel/ One /Vecna.

Stranger Things Season 4 promises to be the longest season of the series so far. In fact, it's over five hours longer than the runtime of previous seasons. Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, Stranger Things first debuted on Netflix on July 15, 2016, with Season 2 dropping on October 27, 2017, and Season 3 on July 4, 2019. The series is well-lauded for its storytelling, acting, directing, soundtrack, and homages to 80s pop culture. During its time on air, Stranger Things received 39 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and four Golden Globe Award nominations, winning six of the former.

The full soundtrack for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 is now streaming on Spotify, Amazon Music, and iTunes.

