When Netflix dropped the highly anticipated final two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 early Friday morning , the popular streaming service became unavailable to its subscribers for a brief period of time. Reports of problems with Netflix spiked to nearly 13,000 around 3 a.m. ET – which was when the Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 went live – according to the global uptime-monitoring website Downdetector.com.

Subscribers faced a sudden crash while watching the new episode and were shown the ‘Network Error’ message that told them there was problem connecting to Netflix servers and asking them to try again later. Before Netflix resolved the technical issues within a half hour, users took to social media to voice their frustration and share memes relating the crash to the hit Duffer Brothers’ series, reported by Variety.

Stranger Things 4 has already had a record-breaking beginning, after surpassing Shonda Rimes' Bridgerton for most hours watched in a weekend premiere with a ludicrous amount of 286.79 million. Volume 1 of Stranger Things 4 has now set the record as the No. 1 English-language series on the service for its first four weeks of release, which was previously held by the first two seasons of Bridgerton, as reported by Netflix based on total hours watched. The song "Running Up That Hill (Deal With God)" by Kate Bush, which is prominently featured in the latest season of Stranger Things, also climbed to the No. 1 spot on iTunes a mere 35 years after the song was originally released. Stranger Things Season 4 is second place on the charts when compared to Squid Game, with its 1.65 billion hours viewed. Season 4 Volume 2 clocks in at nearly four hours with just two episodes. Episode 8 is 85 minutes and Episode 9 is 150 minutes long.

Stranger Things is created, written and executive produced by the unstoppable duo that makes up the Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross Duffer. The supernatural-horror thriller that enticed fans when it first began in 2016 stars an ensemble cast of Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, and Matthew Modine.

All four seasons of Stranger Things, including Volume 2 of season four, are streaming now on Netflix.