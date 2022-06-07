Stranger Things Season 4 returned to Netflix late last month and has since taken the world by storm once more. The sci-fi adventure series originally hit the streamer in 2016 and has remained one of their most successful titles. With the latest installment being the biggest season yet, Netflix and The Duffer Brothers made the decision to split the season into two volumes in order to reunite fans with their favorite adventuring party a little sooner. The first volume was an action-packed roller coaster that kept fans on the edge of their seats for well over seven hours — breaking records as Netflix's most-streamed weekend premiere.

Volume 1 of the new season, which fans have been waiting three very long years to see, did not disappoint. With epic action sequences, backstory reveals, touching character moments, and a wealth of exciting story development, the penultimate season of Stranger Things has been well worth the wait so far. The final two episodes are set to hit the streamer on July 1 and ahead of Stranger Things day during Netflix's Geeked Week extravaganza, the streamer has released some cast teaser images for Volume 2.

The first three images in the tweet shared on the official Netflix account feature the show's impressive ensemble cast in the eerily lit Creel House, while the fourth image teases more of the reunion between Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Jim Hopper (David Harbour). The Creel House serves as the home base for Season 4's big bad, Vecna — and it's certainly perfect for these spooky ensemble photos. These three images feature various combinations of Stranger Things' younger cast with one focusing on the boys in California, while another highlights the elder group of teens holding down the fort in Hawkins. The ensemble images also feature a shot of the kids all together, though how they'll reunite in Volume 2 is still anyone's guess. The final image Netflix shared, breaks from the cast image style and features Joyce and Hopper in a loving embrace following their 11th-hour reunion in Volume 1 where Joyce arrived just in time to rescue Hopper in Russia.

RELATED: Best 'Stranger Things' Needle Drops So Far From "Heroes" to "Running Up That Hill"

The show boasts an impressive ensemble cast in addition to Ryder and Harbour Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, and Charlie Heaton. Season 4 also features new and returning guest appearances from Priah Ferguson, Matthew Modine, Paul Riser, Jamie Campbell Bower, Joseph Quinn, Eduardo Franco, Gabriella Pizzolo, and Cara Buono.

Volume 2 arrives on Netflix on July 1. Check out the new images from Stranger Things Season 4 down below.

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix