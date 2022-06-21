Volume 2 of Season 4 of Stranger Things will keep the trend of featuring very long episodes, this time breaking the mark of the two hours. Although the second half of Season 4 only counts with two episodes, fans of Stranger Things will have almost four hours of television to chew upon as the series follows the battle between Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

In Volume 1, Stranger Things had already pushed the limits of how long a series can be by featuring multiple episodes over 1 hour and 40 minutes. Volume 2, however, will go beyond. The eighth episode of Season 4 will have only 1 hour of 20 minutes, while the ninth and final episode boasts impressive 2 hours and 20 minutes. That’s right, we are living in a moment in time where TV episodes are longer than most films in theaters.

Directed by series creators Matt and Ross Duffer (the Duffer Brothers), Season 2’s Volume 2 will also help us understand where Stranger Things will take us for Season 5, the end of Eleven’s story. So far, Season 4 has introduced a new villain, who we now believe is responsible for all the events of previous seasons. So, with Eleven coming to face Vecna at the end of Season 4, we are not quite sure what more significant threat can show in the future. There are still many questions left to answer about the Upside Down, Eleven’s dimensional-breaking together, and Vecna himself. However, with almost four hours left to watch in Volume 2, the Duffer Brothers should have plenty of time to satiate even the most curious of us fans.

In Season 4 of Stranger Things, Eleven and the Byers family moved away from Hawkins and are trying to adjust to a normal life. However, when a new menace threatens to escape the Upside Down, Eleven and her friends need to return to the haunted town and stop a monster called Vecna from escaping into our dimension. Parallel to Vecna’s rise, the upcoming season also brings Chief Hopper (David Harbour) locked away in a snowy Russian prison. The first Volume of Season 4 already broke audience records, with more than 286.7 million hours viewed in less than a week.

Season 4 of Stranger Things sees the return of Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp), Max (Sadie Sink), Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), Chief Hopper (David Harbour), Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman), Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), and Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer). Season 4’s cast also includes Charlie Heaton, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, and Matthew Modine.

Season 4 of Stranger Things was split into two volumes. The last two episodes of the season are set to premiere on Netflix on July 1.