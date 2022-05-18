They also talk about how Season 4 is a rush to the finish which will happen in Season 5.

With the Duffer Brothers Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 arriving on Netflix May 27, I recently got to speak with Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), and Brett Gelman (Murray) about making the most popular series on Netflix. During the fun conversation, they talked about the scale and scope of Season 4, how it’s a rush to the finish line which happens in Season 5, how they actually went to Lithuania to film at a real prison, how even with all the massive action sequence the show is still filled with a beating heart and love, and how none of them correctly guessed where the season was going.

Stranger Things Season 4 picks up six months after the events of the finale at the Starcourt Mall, and our main cast has been separated. The cast is also made up of Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner).

Additional cast members in Season 4 are Jamie Campbell Bower (Peter Ballard), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Eduardo Franco (Argyle), Sherman Augustus (Lt. Colonel Sullivan), Mason Dye (Jason Carver), Nikola Djuricko (Yuri), Tom Wlaschiha (Dmitri), Myles Truitt (Patrick), Regina Ting Chen (Ms. Kelly), Grace Van Dien (Chrissy), Logan Riley Bruner (Fred Benson), Logan Allen (Jake), Elodie Grace Orkin (Angela), John Reynolds (Officer Callahan), Rob Morgan (Chief Powell), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie) and Robert Englund (Victor Creel).

Watch what David Harbour, Winona Ryder & Brett Gelman had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about. Stranger Things Season 4 Volume One arrives May 27 and Volume 2 on July 1. Stranger Things is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment with The Duffer Brothers serving as executive producers, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn.

David Harbour, Winona Ryder & Brett Gelman

What was their reaction when they read the scripts and saw the scale and scope of Season 4?

How they actually went to Lithuania to film at a real prison.

Ryder talks about how even with all the massive sequences the story is still filled with a beating heart and love.

Did any of them correctly guess where Season 4 was going when they started reading the scripts?

How they had no idea where the season was going.

How Season 4 is a rush to the finish which will happen in Season 5.

Here's the synopsis for Stranger Things Season 4:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

