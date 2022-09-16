For their final drop, the writers of Netflix's hit series Stranger Things released the script for a very brief interaction between Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) and Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) from Season 4, episode 4 titled "Dear Billy." Though short, the conversation between the two boys is certainly sweet, and a turning point in their relationship during the season. Up until that point the two of them were working with a distance between them that was a far-cry from the dynamic duo of Season 1. Let's dig into this final (for a while) treat from the writers' room.

Though the fourth episode of the fourth season became known for Max Mayfield's (Sadie Sink) first truly frightening brush with death, Will and Mike manage to carve out a moment of peace before chaos ensues. Having decided to save Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) from Dr. Owens (Paul Reiser), the boys find themselves alone as they pack for their journey. As Will is hurriedly shoving clothes into a bag, Mike casually offers an olive branch of thanks to Will, and the ice between them begins to melt. The tension that's built up as a result of Mike's relationship with El eases some when he tries to apologize, but it turns out both boys are dealing with their own guilt over the distance that's grown between them.

With impending doom steadily looming on the horizon, they both know that Hawkins, and El, can't be saved without the whole Party. Since Season 1 the show has been a race against the Upside Down, and their success always hinged on their group's ability to stand united. From Mike's rallying the troops to save Will, to their joint struggle to defeat the Mind Flayer's many minions, it's always been a group effort. However, Season 4 picks up in the aftermath of everything that transpired in Season 3's finale at Starcourt, which split the Party up and left them feeling more isolated than ever. Will, especially, has been feeling lonely, unable to find his place in the world, whether that be at home, school, or in his evolving group of friends. In the script the writers released, Mike finally opens up to Will, showing a more vulnerable side to his typical brashness:

"The truth is... this past year, it's been weird. Dustin and Lucas and Max are great -- but Hawkins -- it just hasn't been the same without you. And I feel like -- I've been so worried about El, that -- (beat) -- I don't know. I felt like... I almost lost you or something. And... I don't know what's going to happen next. But... I just feel like -- whatever it is -- it'll be easier if we're working together. If we're... friends again. Best friends."

As we find out later, Mike has been feeling inadequate within the group's dynamic just as much as Will has. The heart-wrenching Van Scene finds Mike opening up about his fear of El becoming too powerful to need him. We also gain more insight to Will's feelings for Mike not only as a best friend, but as more than that. But in order for Will to have gotten to that point he needed this scene in the bedroom, he needed to hear Mike reaffirm their bond. Growing up is difficult, growing apart from your friends hurts, and struggling to find your place in the world is a messy, painful experience. In this scene, Mike and Will manage to reconnect in a beautiful and mature way that allows for even more growth in the coming episodes.

