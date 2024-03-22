The Big Picture Will's role in Season 5 of Stranger Things will be central, focusing on his emotional arc and growth into a young man.

The upcoming season will tie up loose ends, including the mystery of the Upside Down and Max's fate after her coma.

No release date has been set for Season 5, but fans can expect exciting developments including a showdown with new villains like Vecna.

Stranger Things fans, gear up we are heading back to Upside Down with Will, once again! The fifth and final season of the series is in production currently and the Duffer Brothers are not leaving any stone unturned to keep fans engaged. The cast and makers often post behind the scenes images updating fans on the progress and giving fresh looks of our favorite characters. Now, we have new images from the set courtesy co-creator Ross Duffer, who shared two images to mark Will’s birthday.

The first image shared on Instagram sees actor Noah Schnapp’s return as Will Byers sporting a new look, in retrospect we have come a long way since the first season of the series. Another image is highly curious as it takes us back to the similar setting of the Upside Down version of his backyard fort, where Will was first found at the end of Season 1. Behind him we can see a young actor in similar checked shirt and red jacket which the character wore originally, cementing the fact that indeed the story will come full circle for Will.

Will Takes the Centre Stage in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

The story of Stranger Things starts when Will Byers is missing while his friends and family are keenly searching for him. His absence becomes the inciting incident for the series as we are introduced to the mystery of Upside Down and Demogorgons for the first time. It’s only fitting the series takes the story full circle. Schnapp too previously hinted at Will’s arc in the upcoming season, revealing, “Will really takes center stage again in 5. This emotional arc for him is what we feel is going to hopefully tie the whole series together. Will is used to being the young one, the introverted one, the one that’s being protected. So part of his journey, it’s not just sexuality — it’s Will coming into his own as a young man.”

Stranger Things season 5 will tie up many lose ends from the series along with the mystery of Upside Down itself, we also need to see whether Max comes out safe from her coma after the events of the last season. The finale of fourth season got the band back together after long including Hopper, who was saved from Russia. Though Hawkins has started to feel the heat from Vecna and his minions, whom El will be facing off against in the dead of the night. How the upcoming season unfolds will be very exciting to see.

Currently, there’s no release date or window set for Stranger Things Season 5. Meanwhile, you can know more about the upcoming season with our guide here and check out the new images below: