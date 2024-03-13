The Big Picture El and friends face a nighttime battle in the highly anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things, with many details yet to be revealed.

Millie Bobby Brown shared a behind-the-scenes look on set, preparing for night shoots and expressing emotional attachment to her character Eleven.

The final season will see the return of beloved characters and cast members, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, and more, but no release date has been announced yet.

Stranger Things’ fans’ heads up there’s a nighttime battle coming for El and friends. The highly anticipated fifth and final season of the series is filming right now, and the cast and crew are sharing as many details as possible without giving away much. From teasing Max’s health to Nancy Wheeler getting in on a case, the makers are teasing parts fans care most about.

Recently, actor Millie Bobby Brown took to Instagram to share her quick coffee break on set. She’s making a cup of coffee, while she’s in complete costume finished with El’s signature nosebleed. As the video progresses, she reveals, “its so late right now, because we’re doing night shoots,” which certainly explains the need for the coffee. While night battles have happened before in the series, it’s quite exciting to think that the final showdown between Vecna and El takes place in the dead of the night.

Eleven Is Going to Stay with Millie Bobby Brown After the Show Ends

Brown was the breakout star of the show when it first streamed in 2016, the actors and the fans have certainly come a long way since. Eleven as a character is the crux of the show as we see a lot of things from her point of view and are still waiting to unravel some mysteries. Recently speaking to Collider about closing a big chapter of her life, she admitted “it’s going to be hard” to say goodbye to Eleven.

Further, elaborating on her attachment to the character, she said, “Well, I'm really emotional, and I do attach myself to characters. I got the Eleven tattoo, so I always feel like there's gonna be a sense of her with me, and I'll always go back to her for reference. Of course, I wanna grow as an actor and as a person, but of course, that's always gonna be my home and my root to who I was and who I am.” As much as for the actor, it’ll be hard for her fans as well to let Eleven go, but before that, there’s much story to tell and Vecna to defeat.

The series will also bring back Winona Ryder as Joyce, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, Natalia Dyer as Nancy, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Noah Schnapp as Will, Sadie Sink as Max, Joe Keery as Steve and many more.

Stranger Things Season 5 has no release date. Meanwhile, you can know more about the season with our guide here.