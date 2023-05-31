It's hard to believe it's already been a year since the celebrated fourth season of Stranger Things on Netflix. And with the news that the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike has held up production of the final season, it's up in the air when we'll see it again. But for one of its stars, no matter when the show returns, it's going to be a bittersweet experience.

Caleb McLaughlin was cast as Lucas on the Netflix sensation as a 13-year-old boy. Now, a 21-year-old man (probably still playing a teenage boy, we know how these shows work), he's beginning to get reflective on what that seminal experience of working with what would become such an iconic series has meant to him, as an actor and as a person.

Sitting down with Collider's Christina Radish, while promoting his latest film, Shooting Stars, McLaughlin admitted he couldn't wait to get back on set in Hawkins, Indiana, for the last time—even if the feelings of joy would be tempered with the topsy-turvy emotions of knowing there was now a definitive finality to what has been a massively influential period on his young life.

"I'm Looking Forward to It, But I'm Dreading It Too"

"I’m looking forward to just, of course, seeing the cast again and getting back together. I grew up on the show, and when I see them, I feel like I’m my 13-year-old self again, having fun on set, being naive, and just living in this fun world. And then, the thing that I’m dreading is that this will be the last one. Stranger Things has been a big part of my life. Even if I hated being on the show, I would miss it because I was such a kid, when I first came onto the show, and I grew up on the show through my adolescent years. I’m an adult now. I’m 21. So, it was a big part of my life. I grew up on the show, so it’s gonna be sad when it’s all over."

Of course, when Stranger Things does eventually return, all speculation will lead to the same thing: How does it end? Not that McLaughlin is in any mood for sharing, even if he did know! "I’m not telling you," he laughed. "No, I actually don’t have all the secrets yet. I have an idea of what’s gonna happen, but I can’t wait to hear more about it, once this writers strike is over."

