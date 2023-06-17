Linda Hamilton is coming to Hawkins and entering the Upside Down in the final season of Stranger Things! The announcement was made by her former co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger as Netflix celebrated TUDUM, its annual fan event in Brazil. While details about her character are being kept under wraps, given her talent and 80s icon status, Hamilton will likely be playing an important role in the unfolding of the events of Season 5.

Fans are extremely anxious for the fifth and final season of the long-running series, especially as the children grow up and so do their troubles, and the excitement to see Eleven and Vecna facing off in the final iteration is off the roof. Last we saw the group, they were all fighting the dark forces from different places before coming together in the final moments. The story for the next season should pick up from that point onward.

What to Expect from Stranger Things Season 5?

The Duffer brothers previously revealed that the upcoming season will be very different from the four that we’ve seen before. Obviously, much has changed, we saw the team getting more apt at handling the Demogorans and escaping Vecna on the other hand we see the groundbreaking (literally) impact Upside Down’s presence is having on Hawkings itself. With Season 5, all of it will come together as we see Eleven and the crew taking over Vecna and his minions, one last time.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Stranger Things 5': Everything We Know So Far About the Final Season

The transition to tie up the loose ends was apparent in the previous season as the show slowly moved back to the elements that made it special in the first few seasons. As a result, the fourth season saw a peak in terms of viewership as the series crossed the coveted 1 billion hours viewed mark. Will will certainly be back in the spotlight as teased by actor Noah Schnapp previously, while Shawn Levy also teased, "I don't think there was a dry eye in the room," after hearing the emotional pitch for the final storyline.

Hamilton is perhaps best known as Sarah Connor in the Terminator franchise, and her other notable credits include Children of the Corn (1984), King Kong Lives (1986), Dante's Peak (1997), and more. Production for Stranger Things Season 5 is currently halted due to the WGA strike, so there’s no release window yet. While we wait for more details, check out the announcement below: