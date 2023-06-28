Stranger Things fans, buckle up: the fifth season of the series has enlisted another talent to contribute towards its final season. Prey director Dan Trachtenberg has joined the party to direct an episode in Season 5, Netflix has announced. The news comes shortly after it was announced at the recently concluded TUDUM fan fest that Terminator star Linda Hamilton is on-board for the fifth season in an undisclosed role.

The series has had strong directors at the helm of various episodes throughout the series including Shawn Levy, and showrunner-writer duo Matt and Ross Duffer. Trachtenberg will be joining the team to direct a yet-to-be-disclosed episode in the final season. He most recently helmed the Predator spin-off Prey which turned out to be an instant hit among fans and critics alike. The filmmaker is no novice to streaming and episodic format as he previously helmed The Boys pilot episode as well as the Peacock series The Lost Symbol, where he also served as an executive producer. But perhaps, he’s best known for the 2016 horror thriller 10 Cloverfield Lane, which also bagged him a Directors Guild of America Award nomination for Outstanding Directing – First-Time Feature Film. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of horrors he conjures up for Upside Down.

What to Expect From Stranger Things Season 5

There is a lot to unpack in the final season after the mind-blowing finale of Season 4. Last we saw Hawkins it was tearing up due to Upside Down’s effect as Hopper and Joyce reunite with the kids in the final moments. The upcoming season will tie all the loose ends and per Levy will be an emotional ride for fans. Actor Noah Schnapp previously teased that the story will take a full circle and Will will be back in the spotlight due to his connection with the dark realm and Vecna’s Demogorgons.

The series will bring back Mille Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, Natalia Dyer as Nancy, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Winona Ryder as Joyce, David Harbour as Jim, Sadie Sink as Max, Maya Hawke as Robin, and many more. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers along with writers and directors on the series. Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment and Curtis Gwinn are also executive producers.

Production for Stranger Things Season 5 is currently halted due to the WGA strike, so there’s no release window yet. Watch this space for further updates.