David Harbour is already gearing up to film the final season of Stranger Things. Ahead of Season 4's debut on Netflix, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer announced that the show would be back for a fifth and final season. The Duffers and the rest of the show's diligent writers' have been hard at work crafting Season 5 since early August, and filming is set to begin sometime in 2023. Collider's Editor-in-Chief, Steve Weintraub, recently sat down with Harbour to discuss his upcoming holiday thriller, Violent Night. During their conversation, Weintraub made sure to check in with Harbour as he prepares to film the final episodes of Stranger Things next year.

"It will be my goodbye to Jim Hopper," Harbour told Collider, "which is a big deal. Fortunately, I feel like I have a long time to say goodbye because I think we're going to take a long time shooting these episodes." For those who need a refresher, Harbour plays the former chief of police, back from the dead, Jim Hopper on the series. In Season 4, Hopper was reunited with his love, Joyce Byers, after she broke him out of a high-security Russian prison. At the end of the finale, he was also reunited with his superpowered would-be daughter, Eleven, as the whole adventuring party prepares to face off against Vecna in the final battle for Hawkins, Indiana.

Harbour went on to say that he believes fans are going to love the ultimate conclusion of Stranger Things. As he put it:

"I know those Duffer brothers are very specific, and I know they want to get that last season. I mean if you look at Season 4, I have a feeling that Season 5 may not be as long, but it certainly will be packed to the brim with good stuff that you love. I mean, they really are getting better at giving you that home run that the audiences love. And I think that Season 5 will do that so much."

Though he couldn't reveal any plot details for the show's final season Harbour did share his excitement for getting to play Hopper one last time, saying "I'm going to pour my soul into it as hard as I can." During their conversation, he went on to say that playing Hopper on Stranger Things has been "the role of a lifetime in many ways."

Where will Stranger Things Season 5 Be Filmed?

Though the exact start date for filming on Stranger Things Season 5 has yet to be revealed, Harbour did let us know that the series will be filming in Atlanta, Georgia again next year.

In addition to Harbour, Season 5 of Stranger Things will star Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, and Maya Hawke. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates on the show's final season, and be sure to check out our full conversation with Harbour for all the details on Stranger Things, Violent Night, and more.

Stranger Things Season 5 does not yet have a release date, but you can watch Seasons 1-4 right now on Netflix. For more on Stranger Things, here's our interview with Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and Brett Gelman for Season 4.