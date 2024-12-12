It’s been well over two years since the most recent season of Stranger Things concluded with an epic season finale, and although Season 5 has been filming for most of the year, there’s still no official word from Netflix on an official release date other than 2025. It’s been confirmed that the fifth season will be the last for the hit Netflix sci-fi series, and after consistently outdoing itself with all of its previous seasons, everyone is curious to see just how Stranger Things 5 will go higher and further than Stranger Things 4. During a recent interview with The Direct, Stranger Things veteran Gaten Matarazzo was asked how things will be different in the next season for Dustin, coping with the loss of Eddie and also further maturing:

"He's still the guy we know and love, but there is a context of that trauma and that weight of loss that seems to carry on with him through the early process of the season, and hopefully, that's something that people like to see, see him grow through that arc, and see him start to deal with intense grief at a young age." "I think a lot of people, myself included, can really resonate with and understand what that confusion and that rage can feel like. Because it is an enraging thing to deal with. So, I'm stoked for people to see that." "I think it's a different vibe, for sure, because obviously, things are a lot different going into this season, comparatively to past ones. Whereas in the last season, in Season 4, we kind of see there are small victories around in the sense that, it seems like Vecna has been subdued... But also, there's a big, major loss where we see the rifts open in throughout Hawkins. We see, at the end of Season 4, Hawkins is in real disarray. And so we're starting this season in the aftermath of that."

There’s a lot to unpack in that quote, but the most exciting thing is that fans are going to get to see Dustin grieve Eddie, who he became incredibly close with throughout Season 4. Some shows, especially when there’s a large time gap between seasons, forget exactly where it’s picking up and focus too much on what’s ahead while forgetting to pay tribute to what’s already happened, but Stranger Things seems to have the right idea in place by allowing the audience to sit in the grief with Dustin and other characters, who experienced some traumatic events in the Season 4 finale. 2025 is on the horizon, and as promotion ramps up while stars continue to provide updates, it surely won’t be long before Netflix fires out the first trailer for Stranger Things 5 announcing the official release date.

