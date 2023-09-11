The Big Picture Shawn Levy plans to return to direct at least one of the final episodes of Stranger Things, a show he has been a part of since the beginning.

Levy has a solid track record on the series besides producing, having directed episodes in every season, including the acclaimed episode "Dear Billy" from Season 4.

Levy initially took on directing duties out of necessity in Season 1 and ended up being involved in some of the most iconic moments in television history. He has continued to direct episodes 3 and 4 in each season for superstitious reasons.

Stranger Things may be coming to an end but its progress, for now, has been halted by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes. However, for one of its primary producers, the planning is still fully ongoing as Shawn Levy revealed that he would be returning to direct at least one of the series' final episodes. During the interview at Collider’s TIFF media studio at the Cinema Center at MARBL for his Netflix limited-series All the Light We Cannot See, Levy told Collider's Steve Weintraub that he fully expected to return to direct one of the final episodes of the series that he has been a part of, from the very beginning, as it turned into a pop culture phenomenon from very humble beginnings as an Amblin-inspired adventure about a group of eager, dorky kids. Levy shared with Collider:

"I believe for that show, I've been alongside Matt and Ross Duffer for all these years. I direct episodes every year. It's a part of our brotherhood. It's a part of my commitment and my love of the show, connecting with it as a director, as well as an executive producer, so I will go through hoops to figure out calendars to direct at least one episode."

Shawn Levy's Terrific Track Record on the Series

Levy has directed at least one episode of the Netflix horror series since its inception, and that includes the fourth episode of the most recent season, "Dear Billy" which is widely considered to be one of the finest episodes of television in modern history. Every season, Levy has directed the third and fourth episodes of the season, which generally come as a result of the show's creators The Duffer Bros requiring more time to finish their scripts, which they can't do while also directing, as Levy told the ReelBlend podcast back in 2021 prior to the release of Season 4:

"It started off in Season 1, it was out of necessity. Nobody knew what we were doing. I had never produced television. The [Duffer Brothers] were these 31-year-old twins with like the greatest script that I've ever read. And Netflix said yes. The initial plan was that the brothers were gonna direct all of them, and as we were making Episodes 1 and 2, it became clear, like, 'Oh no, we don't have the other scripts finished.' So I basically said 'Okay, I'll go to Atlanta, I'll do 3 and 4 just to buy you time to go write Episodes 6, 7, and 8,' or whatever it was. So Season 1 it was out of necessity. Little did I know I would be lucking into some of the most iconic moments in television history, with the Christmas lights, with the Demogorgon coming through the wall, with the lights [spelling] R-U-N, run. Like, Episodes 3 and 4, man, they're always that inflection point between setting up the characters and sh-t going nuts. So Season 1, I literally just did it. 'Okay, brothers, I'll be the big brother. Go back to the writing hole, I'll do it.' And then Season 1 hit the way it did, and the brothers and I kind of just said, 'Alright, you know what, change nothing.' Like, we're just superstitious enough to not want to mess with fate. And that's why I always direct 3 and 4 in every season, including the one that's upcoming."

Stranger Things is due to return for its final season in 2025, hopefully before its high school characters end up being played by actors who have reached their mid-thirties. Look for our full conversation about All the Light We Cannot See soon.