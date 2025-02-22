While many Stranger Things characters will be making their final bow on the show's upcoming fifth season, Matthew Modine's Dr. Martin Brenner is already kaput, having caught a sniper's bullet last season. Nevertheless, the actor has some thoughts about the not-so-good doctor's legacy. Modine spoke to Collider's Tania Hussain about his character while promoting his new Netflix series Zero Day. When asked whether Brenner's test subject/protégé Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has escaped his shadow, Modine shared his perspective on their dynamic:

"I don't think we ever escape the events of our life. Hopefully, things that are traumatic, things that are difficult help to make you a better person. If everything's easy, what is the lesson? So I think that what she learned, in the end, was how much he loved her, how deeply he felt for her, and hopefully, that will be the lasting memory that she has of Dr. Brenner is that he was a person who cared deeply for her and the other children that were in his laboratory."

You can see Eleven grapple with Brenner's legacy — and also some gross monsters — in the final season of Stranger Things, which will premiere on Netflix later this year.

Who Is Dr. Martin Brenner?

Image via Netflix

Introduced in the first season of Stranger Things, Martin Brenner was the director of the Hawkins National Laboratory, where he performed cruel and bizarre experiments on Eleven, a young girl with a number of psychic abilities, including the power to commune with a hellish alternate dimension called the Upside Down. Despite his treatment of his favorite test subject, it was clear that Brenner harbored paternal feelings towards her, as well. The show opens in 1983, when Eleven escapes the facility; Brenner's deadly attempts to retrieve her form much of the drama of the season. In the season finale, he was attacked and seemingly killed by a monstrous Demogorgon, one of the denizens of the Upside Down, but his ultimate fate wasn't confirmed.

Modine returned to play a hallucinatory Brenner in Season 2, but season five revealed that he'd survived the attack, albeit with some unsightly scars. He'd established a new remote lab, and used it to reactivate Eleven's waning powers. A series of flashbacks also reveal Brenner was culpable in shaping Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower) into the undead creature that rules the Upside Down. When the US Army invaded the facility, believing Eleven was responsible for Creel's crimes, Brenner died protecting Eleven, who escaped to face down Creel. However, it does seem that Modine will be involved in the fifth season in some capacity, possibly via flashback.

In Zero Day, Modine plays Speaker of the House Richard Dreyer, one of the many political power players caught up in a web of deception surrounding a devastating cyberattack that killed thousands of American citizens. Robert De Niro plays an ex-President recruited to lead an investigation into what went wrong. The series is now available to stream on Netflix.

Stranger Things' fifth and final season will premiere later this year; no precise release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.