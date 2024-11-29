The final season of Stranger Things won't premiere on Netflix until next year, but one of the main cast members of the series has already confirmed his upcoming return. Matthew Modine will be back as the unpredictable Doctor Brenner. The actor confirmed his involvement in the final installment of the series through a social media post. While it's true that Doctor Brenner died during the events of the latest season of Stranger Things, the series constantly deals with flashback sequences and visions that keep the main characters of the story on alert. It remains to be seen how Doctor Brenner can return to the project.

Doctor Brenner was introduced in the first season of Stranger Things as the man responsible for the experiment that gave Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) her powerful abilities. The character was always depicted as cruel, but it was evident that he cared for Jane in his own, twisted way. The fourth season of the show brought Doctor Brenner's story to an end. The character was murdered while attempting to help Eleven reach her full potential in a secret government facility. But Stranger Things won't come to an end without the man who made the entire narrative of the series possible.

The final season of Stranger Things will prove to be one of the biggest productions Netflix has ever worked on. The fifth installment of the series created for television by the Duffer Brothers will bring Eleven's story to an end after almost a decade of delighting the world with the charismatic journey of a young group of friends. Filming for the final season of Stranger Things was previously delayed due to the pandemic and the strikes organized by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA.

The Cast of 'Stranger Things' Returns

The main cast of Stranger Things will be back to fight against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) one last time. Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Max (Sadie Sink) won't let Eleven face the biggest challenge of her career alone. The fate of the world will be on the line once the hero of the story and Vecna cross paths once again. And the mystery of how Doctor Brenner can return looms in the background. The stage has been set for the most successful series in the history of Netflix to finally come to a close.

The final season of Stranger Things will premiere on Netflix next year. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.