The Big Picture Joseph Quinn hints at Eddie Munson's potential return in Stranger Things season 5.

Quinn is set to appear in multiple projects, including MCU's Fantastic Four and Gladiator 2.

Stranger Things season 5 is set to be the final installment of the popular Netflix series.

Stranger Things season five is just months away from its Netflix release, and there's now a small update from one of the show's fan-favourite characters. Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson in the show, has teased about his character's potential return for the show's final season. Eddie died during the final events of season four, when he used his guitar skills to distract the swarn of demobats, sacrificing his life altogether. But there could be a chance that his character could have a taste for the series' final chapter.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Quinn addressed season 5's production, stating that everyone in the show is "working very hard to land the plane." But when asked about his character's potential return, he gave a very vague response but claimed that he agreed with the current fan theories about Eddie's season 5 appearance. "I might have that feeling too," said Quinn. "Or maybe I don't. I don't know! Who knows?"

While he has yet to confirm his potential return to the show, he did say there is a high chance for him to reunite with the former cast members as they continue production. "The chances are high. I love those guys! I'd love to say hello," Quinn said. Stranger Things season 5 will be the final installment of the popular Netflix series. According to the show's villain, Jamie Campbell, he claimed that season 5 will be "bonkers" and will be "more out of this world."

What Has Joseph Quinn Been Doing Since 'Stranger Things'?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Before he landed the role of Eddie in Stranger Things season 4, Quinn starred in multiple projects, including the Les Misérables 2019 TV series, Game of Thrones, and Dickensian, just to name a few. Since then, his most recent role was in A Quiet Place: Day One, where he played Eric and 2023's Hoard.

Quinn will be appearing in multiple projects, with some having a scheduled release date. He's going to make his MCU debut in The Fantastic Four as Johnny Storm (aka Human Torch) in 2025. He's also going to appear in Gladiator 2, which is scheduled to release in 2024. Quinn will also appear in Warfare, along with Kit Connor, Cosmo Jarvis, and Will Poulter and Relapse, directed by Less Than Zero's writer, Bret Easton Ellis.

Stranger Things season 5 is scheduled to be released sometime in 2025. So until then, you can stream seasons 1 to 4 on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.