Netflix's wildly popular sci-fi original series Stranger Things garnered a total of 13 Emmy nominations this year, and took home five of those, including Outstanding Music Supervision and, unsurprisingly, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup. There to represent the series was executive producer Shawn Levy who has seen the show through since Season 1, episode 1. During his brief interview with The Hollywood Reporter, what began as a beautiful ode to fans inevitably gave way to whether or not those fans will be seeing more of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in the future.

Set in the '80s, and full of nostalgia, Stranger Things has had Netflix's audiences enamored since Season 1. With a total of over 50 nominations and 12 Emmy Awards, the series is best known for Matt and Ross Duffer's original storytelling and their lovable characters. Though we've rallied behind the D&D-inspired Party as they've faced off against the unthinkable horrors of the Upside Down since 2016, there's not been such an outpouring of love and outrage, in equal measure, as we saw with Season 4. With an all-new and more powerful villain, Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), fans saw their favorite characters in unparalleled peril like never before. On top of that, the writers introduced brand-new characters - something they do each season (see: Sean Astin's Bob Newby and Dacre Montgomery's Billy Hargrove) - only to kill them off before the season's end. Unlike previous seasons, Eddie's death struck an unexpected chord among viewers.

When asked how he was feeling about being back at the Emmy's for Stranger Things, Levy said:

"It feels amazing. I mean, the truth is this show has become so popular - globally popular - that even if we didn't get the accolades, the awards stuff, it would still be thrilling beyond words. So the fact that our peers are recognizing our work - especially Season 4 because you never expect a fourth season to become more popular than the early seasons - and this one also took us three years. You know, there was Covid, there was dealing with that, but it was also our most ambitious season and we just had keep our eye on that goal, and no matter how many countries we had to go shoot in, no matter how many times we started production, shut down production, we had a feeling that if we got this one right audiences would be rewarded. So the fact that it's worked out that way is really exciting."

The reception to the series truly has been outstanding. From mustaches and mullets trending, to '80s heavy metal band Metallica playing their song "Master of Puppets" as a tribute to Eddie's character, Stranger Things has turned the zeitgeist Upside Down. The writers and stars of the show stay interactive with fans on Twitter even during the off-season, keeping everyone updated on the next and final fifth season, as well as feeding into the ships and fan fiction. With all the fanfare, the writers and crew really do seem to care just as much about their fans as they do the characters, which Levy touched on in his interview:

"Well, here's the thing, right? Like, we don't make Stranger Things to be fancy. We don't make Stranger Things to get Emmy nominations, and great reviews. It's awesome that we get those things, but we make it for the fans. So to feel, around the world, this very visceral, emotional connection with the characters and storytelling... look at Eddie! Look at the Eddie phenomenon. I mean, as an example, this is a made-up character that got introduced in the fourth year, and the world fell in love with him. And so the way that our fans invest in the stories and the characters, that's why we do this job, it's what we dream of when we do this job."

Even with all the love and excitement, creators of the show have undoubtedly felt the barrage of fan feedback since the Season 4 finale when the beloved Eddie was ravaged by Demobats in the Upside Down. While his hero's journey was fully realized, many found the high school senior's untimely death a bitter pill to swallow. Outcries rang across the internet, demanding Quinn be brought back for Season 5. Theories spread like the Mind Flayer's nasty hive mind tendrils: he's going to be Vecna's disloyal right-hand man (known as Kas in D&D), he'll be a figment of Dustin's (Gaten Matarazzo) imagination, and so on. However, when confronted with the likelihood of Eddie's return, Levy laughed and said, "Oh boy, a lot of people - a lot of people - can't even handle the thought of a Season 5 without some excuse for Eddie presence. Highly unlikely. Highly unlikely. But we hear you, world. We know. You're obsessed with Eddie. So were we."

All four seasons of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix. You can watch the interview with The Hollywood Reporter below: