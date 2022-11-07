This is it, nerds! To cap off Stranger Things Day celebrations the official Stranger Things account on Twitter has revealed the script cover and episode title for the show's final season premiere. Season 5, Episode 1 of Stranger Things will be titled "Chapter One: The Crawl." In keeping with tradition, the first episode of Season 5 is written series creators Matt and Ross Duffer. The newly revealed title also follows the format of previous seasons with the first episode having that "Chapter One" modifier ahead of the title. Previous premier episodes include "The Vanishing of Will Byers," "MADMAX," "Suzie, Do You Copy?" and Season 4's "The Hellfire Club."

Without any context, "The Crawl" certainly feels more vague than its predecessors and it gives away very little in terms of what the plot of the first episode of Season 5 will be. Writing is well underway for the fifth and final installment in the Stranger Things universe, having kicked off back in August. While the Duffer Brothers and the rest of the writing staff on the series are keeping all major plot points for Season 5 close to the chest, we know that we'll be going "100 miles an hour from the beginning" when the series returns.

Following the triumphant return of Stranger Things on Netflix this summer, Collider's own Steve Weintraub spoke with the Duffer Brothers about what we can expect from the show's final season. We learned that, after Season 4 took audiences to locations around the globe like California and Russia, Season 5 will be spent primarily within Hawkins and the town's Upside Down mirror universe. The final episodes are also expected to explain what exactly the Upside Down is, with Ross Duffer saying "The big reveals that are coming in Season 5 are really about the Upside Down itself."

Production Details for Stranger Things Season 5

Filming for Stranger Things Season 5 is expected to begin sometime in 2023. For now, there has been no official announcement on when we can expect Season 5 to air, however it will likely be sometime in 2024 at the earliest. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Priah Ferguson, and Jamie Campbell Bower. Season 4 also featured appearances from Joseph Quinn, Matthew Modine, Eduardo Franco, Gabriella Pizzolo, Amybeth McNulty, and Paul Reiser, though there has been no official announcement on whether any of these actors will return.

Seasons 1-4 of Stranger Things are available to watch right now on Netflix.