It’s been a minute since fans saw everyone’s favorite Duffer Brothers production, Stranger Things, which last aired in July 2022 but with a new season also announced that year. Despite the years going by, many still never gave up hopes for the season, whose premiere window was ultimately announced this year with the majority of fan-favorite characters set to return. The fifth and final season of Stranger Things will drop on Netflix next year, and, in anticipation, Maya Hawke, who joined the series in Season 3 as Robin Buckley, has some news about the upcoming installment, which is currently in production.

Appearing on the Podcrushed podcast with hosts Penn Badgley, Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari, Hawke teased an extensive Stranger Things season, saying:

"We're making, basically, eight movies. The episodes are very long."

According to the promising TV star, filming of Season 5 will continue throughout 2024, with the cast working for a whole year on it. Like the past installments, which each had over a year gap in between, the final season of Stranger Things will arrive about three years after Season 4. Addressing the delays, Hawke added:

"They are very intense and serious about the quality of the continued writing, and so it takes a long time to write each season and a long time to shoot them."

What to Expect in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

Netflix announced the release window of Stranger Things Season 5 last month alongside each episode’s title. The season will feature eight episodes with the titles, “The Crawl,” “The Vanishing of [Name Redacted],” “The Turnbow Trap,” “Sorcerer,” “Shock Jock,” “Escape from Camazotz,” “The Bridge” and “The Rightside Up.” Further details about the episodes are yet to be unveiled, leaving fans’ imaginations to run wild.

In addition to Hawke, this long-awaited season will see the return of Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, Sadie Sink as Max, and Jamie Campbell Bower as the murderous Vecna. It was also recently revealed that Matthew Modine will be back as the manipulative Doctor Brenner, who was in charge of Hawkins Laboratory and training Eleven but died in Season 4 of Stranger Things.

The first four seasons of the beloved series are streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more news about the final chapter.