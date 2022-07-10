How long will we have to wait for the next season?

Season 4 of Stranger Things has been dominating the social sphere of conversation for over a month now, especially because the showrunners decided to split the season into two parts. Without giving too much away, the finale left many viewers feeling devastated and slightly pessimistic about the future for Hawkins, not unlike audiences leaving theaters after the Thanos snap in Avengers: Infinity War.

Even though they haven’t started filming Season 5 yet, there’s still a plethora of information circulating about it. Recently, in a podcast called Happy Sad Confused, writer and director duo, Matt and Ross Duffer, (professionally known as The Duffer Brothers), announced that the final season will be much different from the previous four seasons.

You read that last sentence correctly, the fifth season of Stranger Things will be the series finale, sadly. The Duffer Brothers have stated that when they came to Netflix with the pitch, they would need at least four or five seasons to tell the story that they had in mind, to which Netflix responded by giving them a contract for five seasons.

When Is It Supposed To Be Coming Out?

Possibly the most important question regarding Season 5, but there hasn’t been an official release date given just yet. However, if you make an educated guess based on the show’s release date track record, you could infer that the fifth season should be coming out sometime in 2024.

Season 1 premiered on July 15, 2016. Season 2 came out 15 months later on October 27, 2017. Season 3 followed on July 4th, 2019, which was about 20 months later, and thanks in large part to the pandemic, Season 4 didn’t come out until about 35 months later.

If you average the wait times between seasons, that average is about 23.5 months or roughly two years. It would be nice if we didn’t have to wait so long, of course, but that trajectory places us about halfway through 2024. Additionally, following that same pattern should give us a few official sneak previews and teaser trailers as early as six to eight months before the Season 5 release.

In a recent interview with Collider’s Editor-in-Chief, Steve Weintraub, Matt and Ross Duffer explained that they want to prioritize content quality over speediness of delivery. Between writing, pre-production, filming, and post-production, nobody wants their work to be compromised because they’re rushing through it.

The Duffers also included in this interview that the visual effects team was on par with that of the Marvel Comic Universe, but with a much faster turnaround rate. There were more visual effects scenes in the Season 4 finale alone than there were in the entire third season of Stranger Things.

How Many Episodes Will There Be?

Once again, as the showrunners are still in the process of writing Season 5, this will be based on speculation. The first and third seasons had 8 episodes each, and the second and fourth seasons each had 9 episodes. If that pattern continues, then Season 5 will most likely have eight episodes.

The Duffer Brothers also acknowledged that there have been some complaints about episode length, indicating that most of the episodes in Season 5 will be closer to the earlier seasons’ episode runtimes of about an hour or less. At the same time, they also indicated that the finale episode was going to be closer to 2.5 hours of an “epic showdown.”

Because of how things ended in the finale of Season 4, there will be no time to slowly build-up to the action in Season 5. Supposedly, it’s going to be full pedal-to-the-metal from the first episode.

What Can We Expect From Season 5?

Both Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, and Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, have called out The Duffer Brothers because they haven’t killed off any of the original cast/characters, instead killing off minor side-characters only.

While they haven’t directly addressed what their plans for deaths in Season 5 are just yet, they have stated that “this isn’t Game of Thrones,” and they don’t want to kill characters off just for the shock value.

Even though the deaths that have occurred so far were poignant and meaningful to the storyline, many Stranger Things fans have also voiced their criticism of the “plot armor” that seems to always protect the group of main characters.

What Comes Next?

After the fifth and final season of Stranger Things looms ahead (not unlike the Mind-Flayer), the ravenous fans want to know what’s in store for the future. Don’t be sad that it’s almost over, but happy that you came along for the ride. Fortunately, there is good news concerning the next big things for the Stranger Things universe and its creators.

Netflix has already confirmed a spin-off series, and while The Duffer Brothers are playing coy on the details, they have said that it will be “1,000% different” from the current series. In addition to the spin-off series, they will also be overseeing a stage-play production that is based on the Stranger Things universe.

This stage-play will be produced by Sonia Friedman (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and directed by Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot), a famous British theatric duo that have worked together many times in the past.

The Duffer Brothers have also started a new label with Netflix for their future collaborations (including the spin-off series) called “Upside Down Pictures.” The main focus for the label will be centered around stories that inspired The Duffer Brothers as they were growing up; where the ordinary clashes with the extraordinary and allows for strong character arcs that prove that courage and heart can overcome evil.

In addition to the spin-off series, The Duffer Brothers’ new label will also be responsible for a new Stephen King miniseries adaptation of his novel, The Talisman. Amblin Partners, led by Steven Spielberg, will be partnering with Upside Down Pictures to develop this miniseries for Netflix.

Upside Down Pictures will also be behind the second live-action adaptation of Death Note for Netflix, based on the Japanese manga and anime. Instead of a full-length film like the 2017 adaptation, this new adaptation will be a television series.