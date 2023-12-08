The Big Picture The final season of Stranger Things will begin filming in early January.

The last season introduced the villain Vecna, who is behind all the horrors the main characters have been facing.

Eleven and her friends must confront Vecna's lingering presence and prepare for a final battle in the upcoming episodes.

The final season of Stranger Things is ready to start filming, according to Deadline. After delays related to the strikes organized by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA earlier this year kept pushing the show's schedule back, the new episodes of one of Netflix's biggest hits will start filming in early January. The last season saw them facing Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), and now Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends must deal with his lingering presence headed into the final batch of episodes.

David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in the series, had previously stated that filming the final season of Stranger Things was one of Netflix's top priorities after the conclusion of the strikes, considering how production was supposed to start during the summer before the strikes began. In addition to Harbour's comments, the writers behind the series constantly tease audiences regarding the future of the show by sharing storyboards and pre-visualization sequences from the upcoming episodes on their social media accounts.

Brown, Wolfhard and Harbour will be joined in the final season of the series by the rest of the ensemble that has made Stranger Things a pop culture juggernaut in the last decade, including Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughling and Sadie Sink. The final battle between Eleven and Vecna is about to begin, with the last episodes of the show starting production in a matter of weeks. The fate of Hawkins, and the entire world, will be decided as the core group of Stranger Things deals with the aftermath of Eddie Munson's (Joseph Quinn) death.

What Happened in 'Stranger Things' Season 4

The previous season of Stranger Things was divided into two parts, which were released on the streaming platform during the summer of 2022. Vecna was introduced during the installment, with Eleven and Mike learning that the monsters coming from the Upside Down had all been sent by the villain. Vecna, under his former identity as Henry Creel, used to work in the same facility where Eleven got experimented on, until a confrontation with the girl sent him directly to the Upside Down. After years of planning his revenge, the villain is ready to fight against Eleven and anyone who dares to help her.

The first 4 seasons of Stranger Things​​​​​​​ are streaming now on Netflix.

Stranger Things When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl. Release Date July 15, 2016 Cast Cara Buono , Finn Wolfhard Winona Ryder , David Harbour Main Genre Sci-Fi Genres Sci-Fi , Drama , Horror Rating TV-14 Seasons 5 Website https://www.netflix.com/title/80057281 Studio Netflix Creator Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer

