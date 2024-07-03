The Big Picture Stranger Things' final season is halfway through principal photography, with production expected to continue for six more months.

The final season will see the main cast returning and will have eight episodes.

The final season will focus on defeating the villain Vecna and the fate of the main characters.

It's been years since the latest season of Stranger Things premiered on Netflix, and fans have been eagerly waiting to find out when they'll be able to see their favorite characters back on the screen. The final installment of the streaming smash hit just received a major update. According to Ross Duffer, principal photography for the last season of Stranger Things is halfway done. The filmmaker stated in an Instagram post that week number twenty-four of filming was the one that got the team behind the Netflix sensation across the halfway mark, meaning that production will continue for about six months more.

Considering the scale of the final season of Stranger Things, the fact that it will take about an entire calendar year for principal photography to conclude shouldn't come as a surprise. Extensive productions aren't common to see for streaming television, but some examples of a busy schedule have appeared in the industry in recent years. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were filmed back-to-back, and it also took Disney a year to capture their explosive story. Another explanation for why it's taken so long for Stranger Things to come out came from Maya Hawke, who stars as Robin in the series. The performer stated that the team is "basically making eight movies".

Ross Duffer's Instagram post also featured a short video where Finn Wolfhard can be seen celebrating how the team is getting closer to the finish line. The actor has been playing Mike Wheeler since the series premiered eight years ago. As Nancy Wheeler's (Natalia Dyer) brother, Mike is one of the most important characters in the show, alongside his best friends. Since the gang crossed paths with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) during a rainy day in the woods, nothing has been the same. It's time for these characters to meet what fate has in store for them during their final adventure.

What Will the Final Season of 'Stranger Things' Be About?

The latest season of Stranger Things came with the reveal that Vecna, also known as Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower), was behind every curse and monster that fell upon the small town of Hakwins. After a brutal fight against Eleven, the villain was apparently defeated. But Will (Noah Schnapp) immediately felt that something wasn't right. Hakwins won't be safe until Vecna is completely destroyed, but time will tell if the gang will be strong enough to beat him once again. Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, Stranger Things has entertained the world for almost a decade.

A release date for the final season of Stranger Things hasn't been set by Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Stranger Things When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl. Release Date July 15, 2016 Creator Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer Cast Cara Buono , Finn Wolfhard Winona Ryder , David Harbour Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 5 Website https://www.netflix.com/title/80057281 Studio Netflix Expand

Watch on Netflix