Fans are one step closer to returning to the Upside Down. David Harbour announced that Stranger Things will begin filming its fifth and final season this June. Harbour, who plays Detective Jim Hopper on the Netflix series, made the announcement at the Middle East Film & Comic Con this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

The actor has not hid his feelings regarding the series' final days, noting it's bittersweet, but he feels it's "time for it to end." Here's what Harbour had to say about the start of filming and what to expect from Hopper in the final season of Stranger Things:

"We're walking into season five. I've got a couple more months to train. We start shooting that in June, though, and that will be the final season. I did a lot of training for season four. He [Hopper] was in a very specific position, that Russian prison. It was about making him a different guy and sort of shedding a layer of himself physically, mentally, and emotionally. But now he's back in town, he's back in America where they have cheeseburgers, so he will be well-fed."

Harbour gave little away in terms of plot, though it is relieving to be reminded of Hopper's return to the United States. As the actor noted, his character spent the majority of the fourth season in a Russian prison. Seeing Hopper reunited with Joyce (Winona Ryder) and his adopted daughter, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), was a highlight in the final moments of Season 4, and will undoubtedly carry over to show's final episodes.

While this news is certainly exciting, it's likely also bittersweet for fans of the long-running science fiction/horror series. Fans have spent four seasons and over half a decade with these beloved characters. A release date is not known at the moment, though some time in 2024 would be most likely. Until then, fans and audiences should relish every moment they have to hang out with these characters just a little bit longer in Hawkins.

Stranger Things premiered on Netflix in July 2016. The series "follows the residents of the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana, as they are plagued by a hostile alternate dimension known as the 'Upside Down,' after a nearby human experimentation facility opens a gateway between the Upside Down and the normal world." Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things has amassed a huge fanbase for Netflix and undoubtedly become one of the service's most recognizable programs.

Alongside Harbour, Ryder, and Brown, Stranger Things stars, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Cara Buono, Maya Hawke, Sadie Sink, Priah Ferguson, and Brett Gelman. Shawn Levy (Free Guy, Real Steel) produces the series alongside Dan Cohen.

