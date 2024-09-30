It has been a long time since The Walking Dead director Frank Darabont graced the television sphere with his presence, but the filmmaker will now add Stranger Things to his credits. After a decade of retirement, he will return to television to direct episodes of the highly anticipated final season. Darabont became wildly appreciated for his adaptations of Stephen King classics such as The Shawshank Redemption but landed a legal battle regarding AMC’s post-apocalyptic zombie favorite.

Darabont adapted The Walking Dead from Robert Kirkman’s graphic novel, though only ran the first season. AMC fired The Green Mile director in 2011, not allowing him to fulfill his vision of The Walking Dead universe. This resulted in a bitter legal battle with the network when Darabont sued AMC in 2013 for his share of the profits. Since that time, studios declined to work with him, leaving a decade gap in his resume. But as he tells The Daily Beast, Stranger Things was the magic recipe that encouraged him to return to directing.

“What really dragged me out of retirement was that my wife and I really love this show. Our content now is so filled with horrible people doing horrible things for greedy reasons but Stranger Things has so much heart. That positivity is something I really responded to.”

There may be some subtext to this statement. The Walking Dead is at the pinnacle of those shows featuring horrible people, and it could be argued that he was fired due to greed. But he is right about one thing. Stranger Things is the outlier in the current television landscape.

Frank Darabont Will Add His Flair ‘Stranger Things’

Close

Darabont told the outlet that he isn’t sure if the final season of the Netflix series will mark his official return to directing. However, it will be a big draw when fans say goodbye to Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown), Hop (David Harbour), and the rest of the Hawkins gang. Not only is Darabont an icon in the industry, but he has proven experience with his material.

Stranger Things is famously a love letter to many of the hallmarks of the King of Horror’s writing. Similar to stories like The Body and It, the series follows a ragtag group of kids fighting supernatural forces in their small town -- Stephen King at his best. Darabont was once the definitive director envisioning King books for the big screen before Mike Flanagan took up the mantle. Darabont’s spin on the Stranger Things universe will be welcome when the final season airs on Netflix.

Stranger Things In 1980s Indiana, a group of young friends witness supernatural forces and secret government exploits. As they search for answers, the children unravel a series of extraordinary mysteries. Creator Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer Cast Cara Buono , Finn Wolfhard Winona Ryder , David Harbour Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 5 Studio Netflix

WATCH ON NETFLIX