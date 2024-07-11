The Big Picture Fans eagerly await final season of Stranger Things, preparing for possible character deaths in epic battle against Vecna.

Stranger Things fans are eagerly waiting for the fifth and final season. The series which is currently under production is constantly keeping fans updated with various images and clues. It won’t be easy for fans to bid farewell to the long-running series and their favorite characters that kept them glued to their seats with their compelling performances. While fans expect nothing short of brilliance in the final installment, it also means that we’d have to prepare to say goodbye to some characters in the final fight against Vecna. In a recent conversation with TMZ, Gaten Matarazzo, revealed that perhaps his adorable character Dustin, might meet a heroic end.

While plot details for the final season are tightly kept under wraps, Matarazzo previously shared his hopes stating the show “would be so much better if the stakes were much higher,” adding one way would be to “kill more people.” Following up on his previous comments when recently inquired about which character he wants to see go, Matarazzo suggested it should be his own.

"I'm going to go for myself," he said. "Hey, why not? I mean, hope towards the end if it's going to happen. I want to be in it as much as I can. I want to hang out with my buds as much as I can."

Stranger Things Season 5 Production is Going in “Full Force”

Dusting is one of the show's most adorable characters, often the gang's brains. He ends up saving the day and his friends on more than one occasion. Certainly, his demise will have a huge impact on the story, the gang, and his fans. However, what’s in store for Dustin is anyone’s guess. The actor also revealed that there is a rush to shoot the final season before everyone gets too old. "Well, we do want to get it out as quickly as we can, you know what I mean? It's just a big season. So, it's taken a bit to shoot, and there are a little bit of delays to the pandemic, and both of the strikes, but we're going full force right now, which is pretty great."

The series will bring back familiar faces, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery and more. All seasons of Stranger Things are available on Netflix. Currently, there’s no release date for Season 5. You can know more about the upcoming installment with our guide here.