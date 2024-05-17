The Big Picture Nancy and Jonathan face a new threat in the upcoming season of Stranger Things, fleeing in Steve's car from an unseen disaster.

The final season of Stranger Things reunites beloved characters to battle the most powerful villain yet.

The new season will address Nancy's romantic choice and the group's struggle against unknown forces.

Filming continues on the final season of Stranger Things, but a new image from the upcoming episodes of the hit series has been shared by Ross Duffer. Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) have seen their share of monsters over the course of the years, but nothing has prepared them for what they're going to face in the near future. The image shows the two characters in the back of Steve Harrington's (Joe Keery) car, as they run away from an unseen threat. And they won't be the only citizens of Hawkins threatened by the disaster that hit their city.

The final season of Stranger Things will mark the return of the characters audiences have come to know and love for years, including Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Hopper (David Harbour), as the team recovers from Vecna's (Jamie Campbell Bower) introduction during the last season of the series. With the town at its most vulnerable point, and no one knowing if Max (Sadie Sink) will wake up after the violent attack she went through, the Hawkins crew will need to put on a brave face to save the world from the most powerful villain they've ever faced.

When it comes to the characters seen in the new image from Stranger Things, they still have plenty to talk about. During the last season of the successful Netflix drama, Jonathan and Nancy were apparently happy with keeping a long-distance relationship. But with both of them unsure of what they wanted to do in the future, the danger of being close to Vecna's attacks allowed Nancy to get closer to Steve Harrington. The final season of Stranger Things needs to address who Nancy will choose, while the younger members of the group try to escape from powers they can't completely understand.

When Will 'Stranger Things' Return?

As one of the biggest projects Netflix has ever created, fans are eagerly awaiting for the return of Stranger Things, even if it might take a while before the people of Hawkins come back to television. Principal photography is still underway, and when that part of the process is done, the team still needs time to work on the heavy visual effects usually seen in the series. A release date for the final season of Stranger Things hasn't been announced by Netflix, but judging by the production timelines followed by previous installments, the new episodes could make their way to the streaming platform next year.