It’s been 2.5 years since the debut of Stranger Things Season 4, which featured the introduction to the show’s most menacing villain yet, Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). The road to Stranger Things Season 5 has been long and winding, but we now have official confirmation from the Duffer Brothers themselves that the show will premiere on Netflix before the end of the year, we just don’t know exactly when. Plot details about the final season of Stranger Things are being kept under wraps, but stars have teased that it will be the most explosive season yet. Campbell Bower recently attended a panel at MegaCon Orlando, which ScreenRant was in attendance for, where he spoke about his experience on the set for Stranger Things Season 5:

"Yeah, it was really weird. It was just odd. Yeah, I had a few final days. Somebody took a photo of me after we finished the last scene and I just looked like a man that's just been carrying so much weight for so long, and it's just been like, there you go. So that's how it felt. I was in tears, it was weird, I didn't want to say goodbye, but I definitely was ready to put down what I had been doing for some time. Because it's not just about, when you do a show like that, it's not just about shooting it. We had a break for a few years between season four and season five and then, obviously, we had the strike as well, and it's constantly playing in my mind. So to let go of that has been, it's definitely felt like I was sort of shedding."

Campbell Bower only joined the cast of Stranger Things in Season 4, and it was still an emotional departure from him, so one can only imagine how it was for the original cast of stars, who have been working together for more than 10 years now. The children of Stranger Things have become synonymous with the show, and despite appearing in other projects, they will still always be remembered for their supernatural adventures in Hawkins, Indiana. Campbell Bower also declined to go into specific details about where we find Vecna in Season 5 and what his journey has in store, but he did provide a tease for some heavy moments:

"And I think with season five, you know, there were moments where I was like, really worried and just kind of pushing through and just like being like, just come on, Jaime, you know, we've done this before, we can keep going. But, again, without giving anything away, you know, I have had some artistically, really powerful moments this season, that, as an artist, you just hope happen, you can't really prepare for them. They just kind of appear out of thin air. And in those moments, the whole room goes like dead quiet. And you'll finish a take. And like, I'll turn around. And I'm like, you should go home now. It's not getting any better. So yeah, you know, I definitely felt a level of pressure that you just try to kind of ignore and focus on the task at hand and take it day by day. And I think, you know, that's what I've been saying whenever I've done a red carpet for another show, or a movie, people have been asking me about it. And I'm like, I'm just taking it day by day. All I can do right now is just focus on what I'm up to in this moment, you know, rather than the end product. So the product that came before is just, just be here, be here now. Be as present as possible."

Vecna was originally a normal person named Henry Creel, who even worked with Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) in the past, until he learned of his psychic abilities that led him down a path of evil and destruction. Vecna came close to killing Max (Sadie Sink) in Stranger Things Season 4, leaving her hospitalized and in critical condition, and there’s no telling what all he has in store for the crew in Season 5.

