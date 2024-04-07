The Big Picture Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke promises an exciting lead-up to the series finale.

Season 5 brings everyone back to Hawkins for the final battle against creatures of the Upside Down.

Filming for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is currently underway.

While we're still several DnD campaigns away from Stranger Things returning to Netflix for its fifth and final season, the show's cast and crew are making sure to keep audiences well-fed in the meantime. From behind-the-scenes images shared by creators Matt and Ross Duffer to exciting teases from stars like Millie Bobby Brown, fans are stocking up for the final trip into the upside down. The latest look behind the curtain for Season 5 comes from everyone's favorite lesbian band nerd, Robin Buckley actress Maya Hawke.

Hawke is currently making the rounds for her father-daughter passion project Wildcat, a film about American author Flannery O’Connor directed by Ethan Hawke. Stopping by Collider for an interview with Tania Hussain, Hawke was able to give Stranger Things fans a few more crumbs to hold us over during the lengthy hiatus. With spoilers on lockdown for Netflix's flagship sci-fi series, Hawke revealed that even she hasn't seen the script for the series finale. "I haven’t gotten to read the final scripts yet," she explained. "So I haven’t had a reaction and I actually genuinely know nothing about the last two episodes of the show."

That being said, Hawke was able to promise that the lead-up to those episodes is "extremely exciting." Each season of Stranger Things generally revolves around an otherworldly mystery, and much like a DnD campaign, the audience is invited in to try and solve the puzzle alongside the characters. Of the party's final adventure, Hawke said:

"I do know what happens before then and it’s extremely exciting. It’s always wonderful when the kind of riddle of a world that gets built, starts to get resolved and questions start to be answered. I think it was mind-bogglingly wonderful for me and I think audiences will feel that way too. It’s really an emotional thing to go into filming this last season, so I’m excited."

What to Expect From 'Stranger Things' Season 5

While most of the finer details for the final season of Stranger Things are being kept deep in a secret government facility, we do know that a return to form is in order. After expanding to the thrilling locales of sunny California and snow-covered Russia in Season 4, the gang is all back in Hawkins for the final battle against Vecna and the creatures of the Upside Down. Following Season 4's debut on the streamer, the Duffer bros told Collider that the last installment would jump into action immediately and see the characters return to their Season 1 & 2 groups. But don't worry, they're still pulling out all the stops, like bringing in Terminator star Linda Hamilton.

Stranger Things Season 5 does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates and don't miss Hussain's full conversation with Hawke. You can watch Seasons 1-4 of Stranger Things on Netflix right now.

