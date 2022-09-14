Netflix's '80s sci-fi series Stranger Things will soon be a brilliant piece of our nostalgic history itself. The upcoming fifth season marks the end of our journey with the Party and friends, and after Season 4's ominous finale the fate of Hawkins is completely Upside Down. In an interview with Rolling Stone, actress Maya Hawke, who plays Robin Buckley in the show, had some lovely things to say about creators Matt and Ross Duffer, and some not-so-lovely things to say about her character in the season to come.

Fans of the show are still reeling after where things left off in the wake of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Vecna's (Jamie Campbell Bower) showdown. Though we lost some friends along the way, it seemed like the band was back together as all paths converged back in Hawkins, Indiana. By the final shot, however, it was clear nothing would be the same going forward as the Mind Flayer's hellish Upside Down bled into their world, and we saw the reactions from each of the mains.

One such reaction came from Robin, who managed to survive Vecna's tendril chokehold and everything in between. She faithfully stood by Steve and Nancy's side to the very end, and subsequently was rewarded with some quality alone-time with Vickie (Amybeth McNulty), who, as we found out in Season 4, she's had a massive crush on for some time. Unfortunately, Vecna waits for no lesbians, and spores began to fall from a rift in the sky. After everything they've been through, Season 5 is going to wreak absolute havoc on the Stranger Things characters, and as far as plot armor and "killing their darlings," Hawke had this to say:

"Well, it’s the last season, so people are probably going to die. I would love to die and get my hero’s moment. I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would. But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors. The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don’t want to kill them. I think that’s a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn’t wish it away."

Stranger Things- Steve and Robin

RELATED: 'Succession' Wins Best Drama Series | Emmys 2022

We love the sentiment that it's difficult for the Duffer Brothers to kill off characters they love. After the Eddie fiasco, could you imagine what would happen if Jopper dies? Robin has been a beloved character since her Season 3 introduction at Scoops Ahoy in the Starcourt Mall. She and Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) hit it off not-so-immediately and became die-hard besties and excellent wingmen for one another. Her character has gone through the wringer with her newly-found family, from Russian interrogation to sneaking into an asylum with Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), and she's remained loyal and wholeheartedly invested (in Steve and Nancy's relationship). So while Hawke may be eager to get her "hero's moment," the fans beg to differ.

The interviewer mentioned the idea of a Robin/Steve spinoff, which Hawke conceptualized, and just yes:

"...we go to New York and we’re just partying in the clubs and figuring our shit out. Normally I wouldn’t really be a proponent of a spinoff, but if I got to do it with Joe Keery, I would do anything. He’s so funny and wonderful and smart, and he’s got great boundaries. He’s an excellent coworker, and I would do anything with him."

Stranger Things' ensemble cast also features David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Charlie Heaton, Priah Ferguson, Joseph Quinn and Brett Gelman.

All four seasons of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix. You can watch Collider's interview with Hawke, Keery, Dyer, and Quinn below: