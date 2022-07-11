Stranger Things Season 4 certainly came out of the gates swinging. And while the season featured many iconic moments and even more iconic needle drops, an unexpected highlight was the Nancy and Robin pairing.

The previous season of the hit show saw Nancy honing her investigative skills alongside Charlie Heaton's Jonathan while Robin was introduced and almost exclusively paired with Joe Keery's Steve. However, Season 4 decided to switch things up, putting Nancy and Robin together, and the result was undeniable magic. Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy on the hit show, certainly agrees.

While speaking to Collider's Perri Nemiroff, the actress revealed she would like to see more of the Nancy-Robin pairing in Season 5:

I think Nancy and Robin, it's a really fun dynamic, and they're so different, but they're both very smart women, we love that. We love to see it, we love to play it. We were both really excited about getting to do that this season. And I think it's been, I don't know, from what I've seen but like people seem to enjoy it as well, which is nice because I think it's a nice gratifying relationship dynamic.

The actress went on to share her appreciation for Maya Hawke as a scene partner, adding:

She's very talented. I think, especially in this role, [she] is really funny because she has so much dialogue sometimes to fit in this little chunk [of time], and just in a very Robin way, and she always nails it. But she's just lovely to play with, you know, she's very giving. She's really fun to watch. She's really fun to kind of play off of, she's very present with it. And that's just such a gift to be able to work with.

Honestly, Nancy and Robin working together lends itself to one of Stranger Things' greatest assets, the odd couple pairing. From Steve and Dustin being everyone's favorite duo, to Joyce and Murray, as well as Hopper and Enzo/Dmitri, Stranger Things has made a meal out of creating lovable dynamics between characters that typically wouldn't work together.

With Season 5 being further away than we'd like, we hope this means there's enough time for the Duffer Brothers to work in more Nancy and Robin moments in the upcoming season. Season 5 not only has the titanic task of following the masterpiece that was Season 4, but having seen too many shows fumble the bag at the last stretch, the upcoming season also has to wrap the hit series in a way that not only satisfies fans but ensures its staying legacy in the TV hall of fame. No pressure.

Stranger Things season four is streaming on Netflix now. Check out our full interview with Dyer below:

