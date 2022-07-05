EDITORS NOTE: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. If you've made it to the end of the Stranger Things Season 4 finale, you're probably wondering, "where do we go from here?" The penultimate season of Netflix's flagship sci-fi series saw the heroes of Hawkins reunited in their hometown by the end of the season but not without great cost. Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) has seemingly been defeated — or at least severely wounded — for now, very much Michael Myers style, so you know we haven't seen the last of him. But his plan to open up a super gate in Hawkins was successful.

With Eddie (Joseph Quinn) gone and Max (Sadie Sink) in a coma, our friends are dealing with plenty of sorrow. On top of that, their home is being invaded by the evil they've been working to keep at bay for the last three years. In a recent interview with Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer were able to tease a bit of what we can expect in the upcoming final season. In the past, each season of Stranger Things has opened with the calm before the storm. In Season 1, the boys were playing Dungeons and Dragons before Will (Noah Schnapp) was taken by the Demogorgon, Season 2 saw the kids going trick or treating, Season 3 introduced the thrill of malls and movies, and even Season 4 began with the promise of the best spring break ever.

However, with the final shot of Season 4 being Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her family looking out over the devastation that Vecna has rained down upon Hawkins, we're probably not going to get another handful of peaceful episodes before the fighting starts. Matt Duffer explains:

"Season 5 is going to start pedal to the metal. We're not going to do the ramp-up. There's no time. There's no normalcy, obviously, once you've reached the end of four. It's just going to be going 100 miles an hour from the beginning."

I would apologize to the eternally unlucky in love Steve (Joe Keery), but after confessing his feelings to Nancy (Natalia Dyer), I don't think dating is very high on his list of priorities anymore. As fun and exciting as those opening moments of levity are for the characters and for the audience, it makes sense that we won't be seeing that in Season 5. The party certainly has bigger fish to fry. If we're lucky, maybe we'll get to see some of that normalcy and hope by the end of the series.

Though writing has yet to officially begin on Season 5, the Duffer Brothers revealed that they've got a pretty clear idea of where the story begins — and where it ends. "We have the opening scene for five mapped out," said Matt Duffer. He continued, saying "I don't know if it'll stay like that, but it's pretty wild. It's going to be intense from beginning to end with not so much ramp-up."

Writing for Season 5 of Stranger Things is set to begin in August, and you can watch Seasons 1-4 on Netflix right now.

